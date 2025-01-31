New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0 per cent (provisional) in December, 2024 as compared to the Index in the same period last year, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Aaccording to the Ministry, the production of Coal, Electricity, Steel, Cement, Refinery Products, Fertilizers and Crude Oil recorded positive growth in December 2024.

Also Read | 'Fateh' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Is Sonu Sood's Directorial Debut a 'Sleeper Hit' After Three Weeks? Find Out!.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of the production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2024 increased by 2.4 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to December, 2024-25 is 4.2 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Shows You How to Slay in Black Outfits (View Pics).

Coal production increased by 5.3 per cent in December, 2024 from the last year same period. Its cumulative index increased by 6.2 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production increased by 0.6 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 per cent from April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production declined by 1.8 per cent in December, 2024 the last year same period. Its cumulative index increased by 0.7 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production increased by 2.8 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent from April to December 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production increased by 1.7 per cent in December 2024 from the last year same period. Its cumulative index increased by 1.6 per cent during April to December 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production increased by 5.1 per cent in December, 2024 from the last year same period. Its cumulative index increased by 5.8 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production increased by 4.0 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 5.1 per cent in December, 2024 over December, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 5.3 per cent during April to December, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)