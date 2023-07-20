NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Shop for the most advanced laptops within your budget from Bajaj Mall online and use affordable financing schemes to fund your purchase. From powerful processors and sleek looks to dazzling 4K displays - the latest laptops promise to provide you with a world-class computing experience. Whether you are looking for a high-end machine or a budget device, Bajaj Mall offers the convenient No Cost EMI scheme to ease the buying process. You also get a zero down payment option on select laptops to facilitate easy buying.

Also Read | Margot Robbie’s Barbie Premiere Looks: 5 Times Australian Actress Stole the Show With Her Doll-Inspired Looks at Movie Promotional Events Across the World.

A point to note is that laptops come in a wide variety and are designed for specific purposes. For example, premium laptops are intended for processor-heavy tasks, while budget laptops are aimed at the average consumer. However, any laptop you choose to buy on Bajaj Mall comes with the assurance of quality and durability.

Before you buy a laptop from Bajaj Mall online, here are some of the important features to look for:

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Benfica, Pre-Season Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Processor: Choose your processor according to the tasks that you will be working on. For instance, gamers and graphic designers should ideally pick Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7th Generation processors. Meanwhile, regular users can make do with Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 3rd/5th Generation processors.

Storage and RAM: As software, apps and multimedia get heavier, it makes sense to go for at least 8 GB RAM and 500 GB SSD in your laptop for smooth operations.

Battery life: Consider processors from AMD and graphic engines from NVIDA that are optimised for smart battery usage and heavier workloads. Choose a laptop that offers at least 6 to 8 hours of usage on a full charge.

Connectivity: Always check for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB ports, HDMI port, SD card reader, etc. so you can work from anywhere and sync with external device if needed.

Display: Choosing an HD display with anti-glare/anti-reflective technology to ensure minimal eye strain and redness even after long hours at work.

Benefits of purchasing the best laptop on EMI on Bajaj Mall

Bajaj Mall stocks a wide variety of laptops from all the major brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and more. These modern machines can make your life simpler and more convenient, whether you are at work or play. Moreover, shopping on Bajaj Mall grants you access to unbeatable deals and cashback offers on select products. The No Cost EMI scheme enables you to choose a high-end laptop and pay for it in instalments over a convenient tenure ranging between 1 to 60 months. So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Bajaj Mall online and purchase a laptop that matches all your requirements, without any financial hassles.

Here is how to shop for your favourite laptop on Bajaj Mall

1. Log in to Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number

2. Choose the preferred laptop, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout

3. Enter the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name, and delivery address

4. Click on the ‘Generate OTP’ option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app from the Google Play Store or App Store.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)