Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: At CES 2025, Dassault Systemes is spotlighting its pivotal role in fostering startup innovation through its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, an open innovation accelerator program. This year, two trailblazing startups--Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses--are showcasing transformative solutions powered by Dassault Systemes' advanced 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. This platform enables the creation of virtual experience twins of the real world, driving sustainable solutions that harmonize product, nature, and life.

CES, the world's foremost tech event, runs from January 7-10, 2025, in Las Vegas. It serves as a proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, with startups from across the globe unveiling the future of innovation.

Pacify Medical: Transforming Burn and Wound Care

Pacify Medical, supported by the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, has developed a hydrogel-based dressing that aims to revolutionize burn and wound care. This innovative solution combines affordability, ease of use, and cutting-edge efficiency, offering significant advancements for healthcare providers and patients.

At CES 2025, Pacify Medical is featured in Eureka Park, a dedicated space for the most promising startups globally. This platform provides an opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking technology to investors, partners, and the broader healthcare community, marking a major step forward in medical innovation.

Mustard Glasses: Redefining Wearable Technology

Mustard Glasses, also a beneficiary of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, is introducing a next-generation wearable platform at CES 2025. This connected device integrates real-time health monitoring with advanced healthcare functionalities packaged in a sleek, innovative design.

Mustard Glasses is breaking new ground as the first Indian startup to be featured at CES Unveiled, a series of exclusive events by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) leading up to the main CES exhibition. Their participation underscores the startup's leadership in wearable technology and its potential to redefine the future of health-tech devices.

Driving Global Innovation

The achievements of Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses highlight Dassault Systemes' commitment to empowering startups through its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. This accelerator program provides entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and cutting-edge tools to bring their visions to life, fostering innovation that addresses critical challenges across industries.

Frederic Vacher, Head of Innovation, Dassault Systemes said "We accelerate disruptive innovations that hold the promise to positively impact people and society. Our science-based virtual twin experiences leverage artificial intelligence and harness collective human intelligence, helping innovators everywhere take concrete actions to help change the world and inspire the metamorphosis of industry."

Commenting on the milestone, Suhaspritipal Gongate, who leads the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in Dassault Systemes India, said "Our mission is to enable startups to transform their innovative ideas into impactful solutions by leveraging the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses exemplify the spirit of innovation, using technology to drive meaningful change in healthcare and wearable devices. Their participation at CES 2025 is a testament to what's possible when creativity meets advanced technological resources."

About Dassault Systemes and 3DEXPERIENCE Lab

Dassault Systemes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides collaborative 3D virtual environments for organizations and individuals to imagine and create sustainable solutions. Through its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, Dassault Systemes supports startups, innovators, makers, and researchers with tools, mentorship, and resources designed to evaluate social impact, foster collaboration, and drive technological disruption.

For more information, kindly visit the website http://www.3ds.com or learn more about the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab at https://3dexperiencelab.3ds.com/en/

