New Delhi, January 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s series, People By WTF. In the two-hour-long episode, PM Modi discussed diverse topics, including his childhood, India’s technological advancements, and the parallels between politics and entrepreneurship.

“This is my first podcast. This world is completely new to me,” PM Modi began with a smile, setting a candid tone. Kamath, admitting his non-native fluency in Hindi, was reassured by the Prime Minister, who also revealed that Hindi is not his mother tongue. ‘I Am a Human Being, Not God’: PM Narendra Modi Makes Podcast Debut With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath (Watch Video).

On the use of technology, PM Modi highlighted how digital advancements have revolutionised governance by eliminating corruption and ensuring direct benefits to citizens. “Crores of rupees that were once lost to corruption are now saved. Technology enables us to transfer money to 10 crore farmers and 13 crore gas subsidy beneficiaries in just 30 seconds,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Set To Feature on Nikhil Kamath’s ‘People by WTF’ Podcast; Trailer Revealed (Watch Video).

Watch PM Modi’s Podcast With Nikhil Kamath:

Addressing India’s changing global perception, PM Modi credited Indian entrepreneurs and the diaspora as national ambassadors. He noted that the creation of NITI Aayog helped mobilise the potential of Indians worldwide.

Sharing a personal anecdote, PM Modi recounted a 2014 interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who expressed interest in visiting his hometown, Vadnagar. The Chinese leader highlighted their shared historical connection through the philosopher Hiuen Tsang.

When asked about mistakes in his early political career, PM Modi responded humbly: “I am human, not God. Mistakes happen, but I ensure my intentions are never wrong.” He emphasised his life mantra: commitment to serving the people selflessly.

On joining politics, the Prime Minister advised aspiring politicians to prioritise mission over ambition. “To be successful, you must be dedicated, committed, and stand with the masses in their good and bad times,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi shared the podcast trailer on Twitter, encouraging viewers to tune in for an engaging conversation.

