PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: From the moment he entered the world, Dheeraj Bhola has perceived life differently, not through his vision, but through an unshakable sense of purpose. Blind since birth, he transformed personal challenges into a mission of service, proving that vision has little to do with sight.

Also Read | 'Rise and Fall': Anaya Bangar Opens Up About Her Cricketing Journey in Candid Chat With Dhanashree Verma on Ashneer Grover's Reality Show (Watch Video).

Today, as the guiding force behind the Blind Welfare Society (BWS), a Delhi-based non-profit, he has created a sanctuary for visually impaired girls. At BWS, 40 young residents receive not only free education, shelter, and nutrition, but also access to assistive devices, vocational training, and financial support. Alongside this responsibility, Dheeraj also serves as a Lecturer with the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, where his professional excellence complements his lifelong commitment to social service.

A Haven for Dreams

Also Read | What Is Viber App? Messaging Platform Gains Popularity in Nepal Amid Ban on Major Social Media Platforms in Country.

At the heart of Dheeraj's mission is the BWS residential facility, a place where girls from underprivileged and rural backgrounds find not just a roof, but dignity, safety, and a future they once couldn't imagine.

At BWS, they are provided with comprehensive Braille resources, wholesome meals, and academic guidance that nurtures both mind and spirit. Vocational training equips them with practical skills for independent living.

"When I came here, I felt I had finally found a safe home. For the first time, I had friends, mentors, three meals a day and above all, hope. I began to believe that even a blind girl like me can dream and achieve." -- Jaisik, Resident of BWS over 300 visually impaired girls from BWS have completed their graduation or post-graduation, and nearly 95 have secured government employment--a milestone that once seemed beyond reach. Many others study at prestigious institutions such as Hindu College, Miranda House, and Indraprastha College for Women, shattering barriers of stigma and exclusion.

Education With Dignity

"In many parts of India, a girl child is still seen as a burden. For girls with disabilities, the struggle is even greater," Dheeraj says with quiet resolve. At BWS, education goes beyond textbooks. The girls learn computer literacy with screen readers, mobility skills for independence, music, and vocational crafts. These skills foster creativity, build confidence, and prepare them for careers that affirm their worth.

A Journey of Resilience

Dheeraj's own story is one of grit. Encouraged by a supportive family, he pursued mainstream education in an environment not designed for the visually impaired. He went on to earn higher qualifications and excel professionally, driven by his desire to show what determination could achieve. Personal success was never his ultimate pursuit. What truly stirred his spirit was witnessing the struggles of other blind children especially girls from underprivileged families. This deep sense of empathy became his driving force. For over 15 years, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to the BWS, serving without ever accepting a salary. His only reward lies in the empowerment and progress of people with blindness.

From Struggles to Success

The ripple effect of his work is evident in countless success stories. Alla Rakhi, now a Probationary Officer at Canara Bank, credits her achievements to the support she received at BWS. "I owe my success to the encouragement I received here. Dheeraj sir never let us feel different. He told us we could achieve anything with hard work," she recalls.

But sustaining such transformation is not without hurdles. Procuring Braille books, maintaining assistive technologies, and expanding facilities require far more resources than current donations allow. "We are committed to never turning away a girl in need, but our capacity is limited by funds and infrastructure," Dheeraj admits, underscoring the need for greater community and institutional support.

A Legacy of Light

"Every time one of our girls graduates, finds employment, or steps into society with confidence, it reaffirms my belief that education is the strongest tool of empowerment," Dheeraj reflects.

His journey is more than a testament to his own resilience--it is living proof that disability does not limit dreams. It is a powerful reminder that with compassion, determination, and collective effort, society can turn even the most fragile hopes into reality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)