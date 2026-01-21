Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Deepinder Goyal resigned as the Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal, the company announced on Wednesday. According to an Eternal regulatory filing, Albinder Dhindsa will take over as the new Group CEO, while Goyal will transition to the role of Vice Chairman on the board of directors, subject to shareholder approval.

Goyal stated that his decision to step away from the executive role stems from a desire to pursue high-risk exploration and experimentation. In a letter to the shareholders, he noted that these new ideas are better pursued outside of a public company framework.

"Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation," Goyal said. He added that if these ideas belonged inside the strategic scope of the company, he would have pursued them within the organisation, but noted that Eternal deserves to remain focused and disciplined.

The leadership transition aims to address the legal and operational demands of leading a public entity in India. Goyal explained that while he possesses the bandwidth to manage his current responsibilities and explore new ventures, the expectations of a public company CEO demand a singular focus.

He emphasised that the transition allows the company to remain sharply focused while providing him the space to explore ideas that do not fit the risk profile of Eternal.

Albinder Dhindsa, who previously led Blinkit through its acquisition and breakeven phase, will now oversee day-to-day execution and operating priorities. Goyal highlighted Dhindsa's leadership in building the team, culture, and supply chain at Blinkit.

"He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder, and his ability to execute far exceeds mine," Goyal said, noting that Blinkit remains the largest growth opportunity and will remain Dhindsa's top priority.

Despite the change in leadership, Goyal confirmed he will remain involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, and ethics and governance. He noted that his financial future remains tied to the company and that his incentives remain aligned with long-term shareholder value creation.

As part of the transition, Goyal's "unvested" Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) will revert to the company's ESOP pool to support retention for future leaders without incremental shareholder dilution.

Reflecting on the company's eighteen-year journey, Goyal remarked that the business helped prove a menu scanning company could grow into a significant entity providing livelihoods to hundreds of thousands.

He stated that the change in title does not signal a change in commitment. "This is a change in title, not in commitment towards outcomes. Eternal remains my life's work," Goyal said, adding that he wants the firm to become India's most valuable company and serve a billion customers. (ANI)

