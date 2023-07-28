New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): An Air India Delhi-Paris flight on Friday returned to originating airport at the Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after take-off following the Delhi air traffic controllers informed the flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after its departure.

The flight safely landed back in Delhi at 2.18 pm, an Air India spokesperson said.

Also Read | Gujarat Rain Fury: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging in Many Parts; Mahuva Taluka in Surat Gets 302 mm Downpour in 30 Hours.

“While the aircraft undergoes necessary checks at Delhi, alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143 to get to their destinations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers in the recent incident, but as always, safety of all on board is Air India’s foremost priority.” (ANI)

Also Read | Palghar Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Jawhar Town and Surroundings Areas; Records 336.33 mm Rain in Past 24 Hours, Says IMD (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)