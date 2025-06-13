Industry Minister, Bihar, Nitish Mishra with YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma at the launch of the Bihar chapter of The Bharat Project during the Bihar Idea Festival in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 13: In a bold step toward transforming Bihar's entrepreneurial landscape, the Department of Industries, Bihar, in collaboration with the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) and YourStory Media, has launched the Bihar Chapter of The Bharat Project a statewide movement to discover, nurture, and scale 10,000 new startups across the state's 38 districts.

The initiative, titled Bihar Idea Festival, was formally unveiled at a joint press conference held at B-HUB, the state's flagship innovation hub located at Maurya Lok Complex in Patna.

The launch event was addressed by key dignitaries including:

* Shri Nitish Mishra, Hon'ble Minister, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar

* Ms. Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory and The Bharat Project

* Dr. Rana Singh, Director, Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP)

* Shri Kumod Kumar, CEO, CIMP-BIIF & President, TiE Patna A First-of-its-Kind Collaboration for Grassroots Innovation

This landmark collaboration brings together government policy support, academic and incubation expertise, and nationwide storytelling and digital scale, creating a unique, structured platform to support emerging entrepreneurs from every corner of the state.

The goal is clear: to democratize access to startup support, foster rural and semi-urban innovation, and turn bold, homegrown ideas into sustainable, job-creating businesses. Why Bihar. Why Now.

Bihar is home to a massive untapped reservoir of entrepreneurial energy--from student innovators and women-led SHGs to traditional artisans, small farmers, and first-generation founders. Despite its potential, much of this talent remains disconnected from structured guidance, funding, or visibility.

Bihar Idea Festival aims to bridge this gap by building one of India's most inclusive state-led startup ecosystems. Key Launches from the Press Conference:

1. Creation and Support for 10,000 Startups from Bihar

A statewide mission to incubate and scale new ventures across urban, rural, and semi-urban clusters by providing strategic mentorship, digital tools, and exposure.

2. 38-District Startup Discovery Bus Yatra

A one-of-a-kind on-ground campaign that will travel across all 38 districts to identify over 1,00,000 raw ideas directly from students, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and microbusinesses. This effort will be driven by college E-Cells, District Industries Centres (DICs), KVIC, MSME offices, and local enabler networks.

3. Onboarding of Shradha Sharma as Mentor at CIMP

Ms. Shradha Sharma, a trailblazer in India's entrepreneurial storytelling, has been officially onboarded as a Mentor at CIMP. She will play an active role in supporting Bihar's entrepreneurs through storytelling, visibility, and mentorship for emerging founders.

4. Launch of the Bihar Idea Festival

A flagship entrepreneurship festival to celebrate Bihar's startup strength and provide a platform for founders to pitch, network, and showcase innovations to investors and ecosystem leaders.

5. Spotlight on 50 Most Promising Startups from Bihar

YourStory will curate and amplify the journeys of 50 high-potential startups through national digital coverage, investor connects, and partnership opportunities--placing Bihar's innovators on the startup map of India.

Voices from the Launch:

Hon'ble Minister Shri Nitish Mishra emphasized, "The Department of Industries is fully committed to promoting entrepreneurship in Bihar. The state's schemes are delivering tangible benefits to startups. This special initiative led by YourStory Media, in collaboration with CIMP, CIMP-BIIF Institute, TiE Patna, and the Department of Industries, is truly commendable. It is a pledge - an opening chapter in the story of a New Bihar. This effort continues the same spirit we initiated with the launch of the Bihar Innovation Forum back in 2013."

Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory and The Bharat Project, stated: "The 'Bihar Idea Festival' marks the beginning of a revolution in Bihar. We will travel across all 38 districts to show people how to build businesses and generate income. This special initiative is being executed in partnership with CIMP, CIMP-BIIF Institute, TiE Patna, and the Department of Industries. Over the next 30 to 45 days, we aim to collect 10,000 startup ideas. Selected startups from this pool will receive funding support to scale their ventures and create employment opportunities. I especially want women from across the state to participate actively, so we can advance the cause of women's empowerment in Bihar."

Dr. Rana Singh, Director, CIMP, added: "The startup ideas we're receiving are commendable - but we need to aim even higher."

Shri Kumod Kumar, CEO, CIMP-BIIF & President, TiE Patna commented: "This initiative is truly a revolution for the youth and entrepreneurs of the state. The startup ideas gathered from all districts will script a new chapter of innovation in Bihar. It will not only create employment opportunities for the youth but also improve their livelihoods. Additionally, it will bring about a significant transformation in Bihar's economic landscape."

