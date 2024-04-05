BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 5: Dettol, India's most trusted germ protection brand, launched a new campaign celebrating the India success story. The three films capture the growing Indian ambition, with the promise of continuing to provide protection to consumers and support their growing dreams. The campaign marks the launch of the larger 100g Dettol Bar Soap (multi-pack), which underscores the brand's commitment to promote hygiene amongst everyone, allowing Indian dreams to keep growing.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Clip Showing Tiger Chasing Sloth Bear in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Sends Internet into Tizzy.

For decades, Dettol has focused on protecting the consumers from germs, allowing them to work towards their dreams and overcome all obstacles fearlessly. Consumers in India have shown consistent trust and support in Dettol, making it a household name synonymous with protection and cleanliness. The campaign films talk about the dreams of young talented kids through the eyes of their mothers and teachers, who envision them successful in their pursuit.

In the new campaign, Dettol reinforces its pledge to support Indian consumers in their pursuit of achieving their dreams. With the new 100g Dettol Bar Soap (multi-pack) offering, Dettol aims to strengthen its partnership with the nation and contribute to the overall growth of India by offering its consumers protection from illness causing germs.

Also Read | FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs HFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

Dettol spokesperson said, "For decades, Dettol has been championing the cause of providing protection to consumers from disease-causing germs across India. We constantly strive to address evolving consumer needs and provide efficient solutions that are backed by science, aligning with Reckitt's mission to ensure health and hygiene as a fundamental right. With the new campaign and a larger 100g Dettol Bar Soap (multi-pack), we aim to reach a wider consumer base, encouraging them to pursue their dreams without the hindrance of illness causing germs^ by making germ protection more accessible. We remain committed to enabling consumers to place hygiene and cleanliness at the forefront for a brighter tomorrow."

Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup, the new campaign comprises of three ad films. The films celebrate the big dreams of every Indian as they aspire to become an astronaut, an engineer or a cricketer among others and promise to support their dreams with the germ protection provided by new bigger Dettol Bar Soap (multi-pack). This campaign reiterates Dettol's mission to make good hygiene accessible to all by providing protection against 99.99% illness causing germs^, so they can dream big without the fear of germs.

Commenting on the campaign, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup, India said, "In crafting the campaign for Dettol, the team has delved deep into the heart of India's progress story, where aspirations soar higher than ever. By weaving narratives of astronauts, cricketers, and engineers, the campaign illustrates how big dreams hinge on the fundamental need for protection. This campaign champions Dettol's commitment to nurturing a healthier, dream-enabling nation." Film Links:Cricket: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_x8LOglbukAstronaut: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4dKJM8_L48Engineer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF1i2_5quhQ Agency Credits: McCann WorldgroupProduction house: Picture PerfectDirector: Milind Dhaimade The new 100g pack of 5 Dettol Bar Soap is priced at INR 165, same as the previous 75g pack of 5 Dettol Bar Soap and is available across online and offline retail stores in India.

^when tested in vitro on indicator illness-causing bacteria and viruses

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)