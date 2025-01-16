Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Dharavi Social Mission on Thursday celebrated skilling success of 100 students in a convocation ceremony, as students graduated from the A/C Repair and Retail Sales courses, organised by the Dharavi Social Mission (DSM) team and supported by Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), as per an official release.

The courses are aimed at equipping Dharavi's youth with industry-relevant skills, creating a significant milestone in empowering the local community.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Approves Disbursement of INR 3,690 Crore To Transfer Installment of INR 1,500 for January of Ladki Bahin Yojana.

DSM, a cornerstone of Dharavi's redevelopment efforts, has been instrumental in skilling and empowering the community. Through its free-of-cost, industry-relevant courses, DSM has trained 175 participants across four programs: Mobile Repair Technician, Beauty Therapist, A/C Repair Technician, and Retail Sales Associate.

Over 100 individuals have secured gainful employment, while 50 others have embarked on self-employment journeys, reaffirming the mission's impact on human transformation.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Grand Finale: Salman Khan To Have 'Sikandar' Cast As Surprise Guests for Star-Studded Finale of His Reality Show?.

The ceremony also featured a stirring 20-minute performance by Dharavi Dreams, a cultural act that beautifully captured the essence of Dharavi's resilience and the vision of its redevelopment.

The event was a testament to the transformative power of skill-based education in creating sustainable livelihoods for Dharavi's residents. The graduates, comprising 50 students from each course, shared their inspiring journeys.

Moinuddin Khurshid Khan, from Pila Bangla, who completed the A/C repair course, said, "I learned technical knowledge about A/C repair and how to decide what capacity of an A/C unit is needed for different spaces. The course not only enhanced my skills but also helped me secure a proactive job offer in a Dharavi-based company."

Another participant in the course, Khan Amad Ahmed, a resident of Nawab Nagar, also completed the A/C repair course and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "I attended the free course after completing my 12th standard, following my family's advice. The three-month program, which included 15 days of on-the-job training, taught me invaluable skills. I have already secured a job in a Dharavi company, and I plan to gain more experience before starting my own A/C repair business."

Retail Sales Associate graduates also shared their inspiring stories. Afrin, from Indira Nagar, said, "During the training, I learned customer service skills, how to handle customers, and the basics of retail sales. Having completed my 12th standard, I now feel confident about finding a good job and building my career." Manish Dawle, who lives near Ganesh School, shared, "This course taught me about customer service and retail operations. It will help me secure a better job in this competitive world. Even women can benefit from this course, as they can work from home while managing their responsibilities."

A spokesperson for NMDPL emphasised, "DSM's skilling initiatives are not just about employment--they are about transforming lives. By equipping Dharavikars with practical skills, we are building a stronger, self-sufficient community. These courses pave the way for economic independence and social upliftment."

Presently, DSM has an ongoing Gas Pipeline Fitter course, which has 25 participants undergoing training, further demonstrating its commitment to addressing industry needs and creating new opportunities for the community.

The convocation concluded on a high note, with graduates stepping into their new roles as skilled professionals ready to contribute to their families and society. The Dharavi Social Mission continues to prove that true human transformation is possible through dedication. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)