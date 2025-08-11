PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: As organizations scale their digital operations and transition to distributed architectures, business continuity relies on the ability to recover quickly--and recover effectively. Disaster recovery (DR) can no longer be a reactive, isolated process. It must be fast, predictable, and engineered for modern cloud strategies.

Also Read | When Is Karthigai Deepam 2025 in Tiruvannamalai? Know Date in Tamil Calendar, History, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations of the Tamil Festival of Lights.

* A flat 10-minute RTO (Recovery Time Objective) across source and target clouds, workload types, and sizes--reducing downtime by 5X

Datamotive delivers a predictable 10-minute recovery time for workloads irrespective of the source cloud, size, and type for both failover and failback operations. With Datamotive's replication, recovery, and orchestration engine built under one platform, organizations can achieve single-click recovery for both failover and failback at up to 60% lower cost and between 5X and 16X lower downtime.

Also Read | 'India Will Not Give In to Nuclear Blackmail': New Delhi Slams Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's Irresponsible Remarks in US, Says 'Regrets Comments Made From Friendly Third Country'.

Unlike traditional DR processes that rely on data rehydration or conversion, Datamotive bypasses these steps entirely. This enables faster and more reliable recovery across complex enterprise architectures--without compromising performance, coverage, or scale.

The challenge with disaster recovery is growing sharper

89% of enterprises today operate with multi-cloud deployments, and over 70% manage hybrid environments. These models promise agility and redundancy--but without a clear DR strategy, they become harder to protect. Cross-cloud environments often face unpredictable RTOs, fragmented toolsets, and manual steps that slow down recovery and increase the risk of SLA (Service Level Agreement) violations.

In such environments, disaster recovery--rather than offering resilience--often becomes the weakest link. When DR processes aren't consistent across infrastructure, they introduce brand risk, reputational damage, and extended business downtime.

Datamotive EasyHybridDR is built for this complexity

It enables organizations to define and operationalize a consistent DR process. With a hosted, software-only deployment model, Datamotive ensures no data leaves the organization's guardrails--in transit or at rest.

Its architecture simplifies implementation, reduces operational overhead, and enables teams to maintain complete control over their recovery posture. The patented agentless engine operates in an always-incremental mode, eliminating the time and risk associated with rehydration or conversion--the result: true operational efficiency and minimal performance disruption.

With more organizations relying on a multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud strategy, disaster recovery cannot be treated as an afterthought.

Legacy approaches--where backups are untested or unable to meet business service SLAs--can result in financial losses and brand erosion. Organizations that invest in modern cloud strategies without a seamless, scalable disaster recovery approach risk creating incomplete and vulnerable architectures. DR must become a board-level discussion and a core part of operational resilience planning.

For recovery, Datamotive delivers a bi-directional flat 10-minute RTO, ensuring predictability with orchestration enabled via scripts to deliver a true single-click recovery experience.

This level of automation gives IT teams confidence that failovers and failbacks will occur as designed--quickly and without manual intervention. Datamotive makes DR not only reliable but repeatable, helping businesses meet both compliance and continuity goals.

Proven results at scale

Datamotive reduced failover times from 8 hours to 30 minutes--and from 3 days to 8 hours--for a leading asset management firm based in Mumbai, India. It also enabled consistent SLA-bound recovery across the cloud (VMware to AWS) for a major automotive supplier, spanning eight manufacturing locations.

These customer outcomes reflect a clear theme: lower disruption, higher resilience, and cost-effective DR at enterprise scale.

As infrastructure modernizes, disaster recovery must evolve with it

In today's complex, cloud-first world, DR is no longer optional. Datamotive's EasyHybridDR gives enterprises the control, predictability, and speed they need--enabling DR to become a strategic advantage rather than a post-incident regret.

To learn more about how Datamotive can help your organization modernize its disaster recovery strategy, visit www.datamotive.io .

About Datamotive

Datamotive is a cloud-agnostic disaster recovery company that simplifies and accelerates failover and failback processes with a unique agentless, software-only platform. Trusted by enterprises across verticals, Datamotive ensures a consistent, secure, and predictable DR experience regardless of cloud environments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747595/Datamotive_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)