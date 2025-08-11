Karthigai Deepam, also called Thirukarthigai or Karthika Deepam, is one of the oldest festivals celebrated by Tamil Hindus in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and among Tamil communities worldwide. Known as the Festival of Lights of Tamil Nadu, Karthigai Deepam holds deep spiritual meaning and is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan (Kartikeya). The festival is marked by the lighting of oil lamps (agal vilakku) in homes and temples, creating a breathtaking sight after sunset. So, when does Karthigai Deepam 2025 fall as per the Tamil calendar? Know the date of Karthigai Deepam festivities at Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple, along with the difference between Diwali and Karthigai Deepam celebrations, and more. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Difference Between Karthigai Deepam and Diwali

While both are festivals of lights, Diwali in Tamil Nadu is mainly dedicated to Lord Krishna or Narakasura Vadham, whereas Karthigai Deepam is purely linked to Shiva and Murugan worship. Karthigai Deepam is also considered more ancient and deeply rooted in Tamil heritage. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Karthigai Deepam 2025 Date and Timings

Karthigai Deepam falls in the Tamil month of Karthigai (mid-November to mid-December), on the full moon day (Pournami) when the moon aligns with the Krittika Nakshatra. According to the Drik Panchang, in 2025, Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on:

Main Festival Date: Thursday, 4th December 2025

Karthigai Nakshathram Begins - 05:59 PM on 3rd December, 2025

Karthigai Nakshathram Ends - 02:54 PM on 4th December, 2025

The rituals start with Barani Deepam in the early hours and culminate in the Maha Deepam lighting in the evening.

History and Legends of Karthigai Deepam

Karthigai Deepam is mentioned in ancient Tamil Sangam literature, making it one of the earliest recorded Hindu festivals. Several legends are associated with its origin:

Lord Shiva as an Endless Flame (Annamalai Deepam)

According to the Annamalai Deepam legend, Lord Shiva once appeared before Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma as an infinite column of light to settle a dispute over supremacy. Vishnu transformed into a boar to find the base, and Brahma became a swan to find the top, but neither could succeed. This infinite flame is symbolised by the giant Maha Deepam lit on the Annamalai Hill in Tiruvannamalai during the festival.

Birth of Lord Murugan

Another legend connects the festival to the six Krittika stars, who nurtured six divine babies born from Lord Shiva’s third eye sparks. Goddess Parvati united them into one child with six faces — Lord Murugan, the god of war.

Significance of Karthigai Deepam

Spiritual Cleansing: Lighting lamps is believed to drive away darkness and evil forces, welcoming divine blessings.

Lighting lamps is believed to drive away darkness and evil forces, welcoming divine blessings. Symbol of Unity: It reinforces the belief that light (knowledge) dispels ignorance (darkness).

It reinforces the belief that light (knowledge) dispels ignorance (darkness). Devotion to Shiva & Murugan: The festival blends Shaivism and Murugan worship, representing strength, wisdom, and righteousness.

The festival blends Shaivism and Murugan worship, representing strength, wisdom, and righteousness. Cultural Continuity: As one of the oldest Tamil festivals, it connects generations to their spiritual roots.

Rituals and Celebrations Related to Karthigai Deepam

Karthigai Deepam is observed both at home and in grand temple ceremonies.

Houses are cleaned and decorated with kolam (rangoli).

Rows of earthen oil lamps (agal vilakku) are lit at dusk in balconies, windows, and courtyards.

Special dishes like Appam, Pori Urundai (puffed rice balls), and Adirasam are prepared and offered to deities.

Temples light thousands of oil lamps, creating a mesmerising glow.

In Tiruvannamalai, the day begins with Barani Deepam inside the Arunachaleswarar Temple.

In the evening, a massive cauldron filled with ghee is lit atop Annamalai Hill, the Maha Deepam, visible from miles away. Devotees consider witnessing it highly auspicious.

Karthigai Deepam at Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai

The highlight of the festival is in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. Lakhs of devotees gather to witness the Maha Deepam lighting atop the 2,668 ft high Annamalai Hill. The flame, representing Lord Shiva’s eternal light, burns for days, and people undertake Girivalam, a 14 km circumambulation of the hill, chanting prayers.

Karthigai Deepam is not just a festival of lights but a celebration of eternal truth, divine energy, and the triumph of light over darkness. In 2025, as oil lamps glow across Tamil homes and temples on December 4, the tradition will once again connect millions to their spiritual heritage, illuminating lives with faith and hope.

