New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Dixon Technologies India has joined forces with Dassault Systemes to revamp its manufacturing operations worldwide.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to harness the capabilities of Dassault Systemes' Digital Enterprise Lean Manufacturing Interactive Application (DELMIA) Apriso applications to enhance efficiency and quality control throughout Dixon's production processes.

Driven by the mutual goal of optimizing manufacturing procedures, improving quality assurance, and fostering operational excellence, this partnership signals a significant step forward in the realm of digital manufacturing, according to the press release.

By leveraging the advanced features of DELMIA Apriso, Dixon Technologies endeavours to achieve heightened agility, flexibility, and sustainability in its manufacturing endeavours, thereby facilitating swifter product launches and heightened customer satisfaction.

Dixon Technologies India acknowledged for its track record of delivering top-notch electronic products spanning consumer electronics, lighting fixtures, mobile phones, and home appliances, is poised to further elevate its standards through this collaboration.

The integration of DELMIA Apriso promises real-time visibility, process synchronization, and data-driven insights, crucial elements for maintaining a competitive edge in today's manufacturing landscape.

The synergy between Dixon Technologies India and Dassault Systemes underscores a commitment to innovation, technology, and collaborative endeavours, the release added.

This partnership heralds a new era wherein products are designed, manufactured, and dispatched to global markets with unprecedented efficiency and precision, reflecting a shared vision of mutual growth and success, it said.

Commenting on the collaboration, Atul B Lall, Managing Director of Dixon Technologies, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited about this partnership with Dassault Systemes, which aligns perfectly with our vision of continuous improvement and innovation."

He added, "The seamless integration of DELMIA Apriso into our manufacturing processes will enable us to further optimize our operations, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Deepak NG, Managing Director of Dassault Systemes India, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing "At Dassault Systemes, we believe in the transformative power of innovation. The implementation of Dassault Systemes' DELMIA Apriso by Dixon Technologies India, exemplifies our commitment to shaping the future of digital manufacturing."

He added, "DELMIA Apriso empowers manufacturers like Dixon Technologies to optimize their global manufacturing operations, drive efficiency, and accelerate innovation, all while ensuring the highest quality standards. This collaboration is an illustration of our shared vision of excellence, and we are excited to embark on this journey with Dixon Technologies." (ANI)

