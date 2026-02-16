SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 16: Doctyn Academy has announced an expansion of its practical medical training programmes for doctors with MBBS and above qualifications. The expansion includes training programmes developed with academic and knowledge partners including the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCoA), The Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine (FICM), Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE), Royal College of Physicians (RCP) and The College of Contemporary Health (CCH).

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of February 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The organisation stated that the expansion is aimed at strengthening applied clinical learning and improving training outcomes that support better patient care. The expanded training programmes are structured to help doctors translate learning into clinical decision-making, patient management, and routine practice in real healthcare settings.

According to Doctyn Academy, the programmes are designed for early-career doctors and practising clinicians who want structured learning alongside ongoing clinical responsibilities. The learning format includes case-based modules, competency-led assessments, and guided mentorship. The curriculum is mapped to defined learning outcomes and includes evaluation checkpoints linked to clinical workflows.

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav To Hold Press Conference After Receiving Bail in INR 9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Reveals Actor's Manager.

The organisation stated that the programme structure is designed to address a common gap faced by many doctors after completing MBBS, where clinical exposure may vary by setting and the transition into independent decision-making requires continued skill-building. Doctyn Academy added that the practical learning model is intended to support doctors in applying structured frameworks in patient care, including diagnosis, escalation, referral decision-making, and follow-up planning.

As part of this expansion, Doctyn Academy has strengthened its range of Fellowship Courses After MBBS across multiple clinical domains, including internal medicine, critical care, medical imaging, and healthcare technology-enabled practice areas. The organisation stated that the training pathways are designed to support doctors who want formal learning tracks while continuing clinical practice, without requiring them to pause professional work.

Doctyn Academy stated that the learning approach is designed to focus on clinical reasoning and structured application rather than theory-only formats. Training is delivered through a combination of guided modules, case discussions, assessment-led learning, and practical checkpoints that require doctors to demonstrate competency against defined outcomes. The organisation stated that this format supports a consistent training experience across different cohorts and intake cycles.

The organisation also stated that it is working with hospital partners across India to support training in clinical settings. This structure is intended to enable participants to apply learning through structured exposure and supervised practice, including patient-facing learning environments where appropriate. Doctyn Academy added that the hospital-based training component is structured to reinforce skills that are required in routine clinical workflows, including communication, documentation, interpretation of investigations, and decision-making under supervision.

According to the organisation, the expanded training programmes are intended to support doctors pursuing clinical upskilling in areas where structured training is required for day-to-day practice. These include high-dependency settings such as critical care and emergency-aligned clinical environments, as well as disciplines where interpretation and workflow-based learning are important, including medical imaging and technology-supported diagnostics.

Information on eligibility, course structure and intake schedules is available through the official platform for doctors exploring Post MBBS Fellowship Courses After MBBS.

About Doctyn Academy

Doctyn Academy is a medical education platform providing structured training programmes for doctors and healthcare professionals. The platform works with institutional and international knowledge partners to develop applied learning pathways aligned with clinical practice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)