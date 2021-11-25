DPIFF Awards announce their esteemed Co-Powered by Partners for the 2022 edition of the Prestigious Award Ceremony

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/Target Media): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 has set it's foot with a blazing aura and excitement we can look forward to.

Team DPIFF never fails to make us peery about what's coming next!

Also Read | Illegal Season 2 Review: Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Piyush Mishra's Legal Drama Series Returns in Fine Form on Voot Select (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India is celebrating the Grandeur of Indian Cinema, Indian Tourism and commemorate the 75 years of Independence at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The ceremony will showcase cultural diversity, rich heritage, world-famous Indian cuisine, folk dance, folk music and much more.

After the revelation of the Powered by Partners, the team was quick to share with us the Co-Powered by Partners.Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India finally unveils with utmost enthusiasm the Co-Powered by Partners- JK Tyre, Organic India, Koo, Truecaller and Smile Partner- Toothsi

Also Read | Angarki Chaturthi 2021: ‘Golden Ganesh Temple’ Diveagar Gets Stolen Gold Idol Back After 9 Years on The Auspicious Occasion.

JK Tyre is a brand well known to all. It is one of the leading tyre manufacturer in the country and has ranked the highest in overall customer satisfaction. The future of driving is definitely here!

Organic India is a multi-national company founded in 1997 in Lucknow, India. It is an inspiring, trustworthy and innovative global brand that provides genuine organic products and solutions for Healthy Conscious Living. Organic India works directly with marginal farmers in tribal villages to ensure the promised.

Koo (formerly known as Ku Koo Ku) is an Indian microblogging and social networking service based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. As of May 2021, it is valued at over $100 million. The App enables Indians to express themselves in Indian languages and express their using Audio, Video or Text. As of October 2021, Koo has reached 15 million active users in South Asia!

Truecaller is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. The app was developed to enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. No wonder it is an essential part of everyday communication for around 280 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked.

Founded in 2018, DPIFF's Smile Partner- Toothsi provides its customers with at-home teeth alignment treatment at competitive prices. It specializes in the fields of healthcare, dental care, and wellness. Unbelievable as it may sound, the technology has been developed by the company for the better. They invested a year to develop an in-house Clear Aligner technology as a more viable alternative to braces.

With such strong brands backing up the celebration of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is going to be nothing but a humongous celebration of the year 2022 !www.dpiff.in

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)