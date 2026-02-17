PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

9M FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue of ₹ 1,542.02 Cr, YoY growth of 34.04%

EBITDA of ₹ 89.12 Cr, YoY growth of 96.91%

EBITDA Margin of 5.78%, YoY expansion of 185 Bps

PAT of ₹ 63.82 Cr, YoY growth of 96.92%

PAT Margin of 4.14%, YoY expansion of 132 Bps

EPS of ₹ 25.76, YoY growth of 96.64%

Q3 FY26 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue of ₹ 589.26 Cr, YoY growth of 49.60%

EBITDA of ₹ 35.34 Cr, YoY growth of 114.51%

EBITDA Margin of 6.00%, YoY expansion of 181 Bps

PAT of ₹ 25.13 Cr, YoY growth of 103.02%

PAT Margin of 4.26%, YoY expansion of 112 Bps

EPS of ₹ 10.12, YoY growth of 102.40%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said "We delivered a strong and well-rounded performance in Q3 and 9M FY26, driven by sustained business momentum, improved operational efficiencies, and healthy demand across key product categories. Our continued focus on design innovation, brand building, inventory discipline, and customer experience further strengthened our market position and profitability.

Growth remained broad-based across both our B2B and B2C segments. While our wholesale business expanded its partner network and market reach, our retail segment witnessed encouraging traction supported by festive demand and improved realizations. This balanced performance strengthens our diversified model and will further help us accelerate sustainable growth in the coming periods."

