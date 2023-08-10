NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 10: Edvancer, a leading provider of industry-driven online education that recently won the “Technology and AI Institute of the Year” Award, has announced its partnership with Jolt, a global ed-tech company known for its live, online, hands-on workshops and short courses led by industry experts.

The Certified Tech Sales Manager program has already proven its impact worldwide, boasting a 100% employability chance in England and 80% in Israel. By partnering with Jolt, Edvancer aims to provide accessible and practical knowledge to individuals in India, allowing them to break into the sales industry in the tech sector and gain a competitive edge in the job market.

Aatash Shah, Co-founder of Edvancer, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with Jolt to bring the Certified Tech Sales Manager program to India. This collaboration will provide individuals with a proven pathway to success, allowing them to quickly build careers in sales in the tech sector. By offering practical knowledge and industry-driven insights, we aim to equip our participants with the skills they need to thrive in the job market."

Jolt, with its track record of success and notable partnerships, brings a wealth of expertise to this collaboration. The company has trained thousands of students and delivered over 100,000+ hours of instruction worldwide. Through the Certified Tech Sales Manager program, participants will have the opportunity to learn from experts from top-tier companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, gaining valuable insights and networking opportunities.

The scope of this partnership includes the launch of the Certified Tech Sales Manager program in India, specifically tailored to meet the needs of the Indian job market. The program offers recent graduates and experienced sales professionals a comprehensive and practical approach to building successful careers in the tech sector. Participants will benefit from dual certification from Jolt and Edvancer, further enhancing their credentials in the job market.

The partnership offers a range of benefits to both companies involved. For Jolt, it represents an exciting expansion into the eastern market, tapping into the region's vast potential. With its portfolio of unique and innovative programs, Jolt is well-positioned to assist both recent graduates and experienced sales professionals in building successful careers aligned with their passions.

Doron Aaronsohn, CEO of Jolt, expressed his commitment to empowering individuals in India, saying, "We are thrilled to launch our new program in partnership with Edvancer, aimed at empowering individuals to start a career in sales in the tech sector. Our program reflects our belief in the power of education and training to transform lives and drive social and economic progress. We look forward to supporting our participants throughout their learning journey and witnessing their success."

Evgeny Galperin, VP of Growth and Partnerships at Jolt, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We're thrilled to expand Jolt's presence to the east and partner with Edvancer to bring our innovative program to India. Our unique approach to sales education has been proven successful worldwide. We're confident that our program, combined with Edvancer's expertise in the Indian market, will help individuals in India build rewarding careers in sales and contribute to the region's thriving tech sector."

The Certified Tech Sales Manager program is delivered live online, allowing students to learn from anywhere in India with convenience and flexibility. Upon completion, graduates will receive dual certification from both Jolt and Edvancer, further enhancing their credentials and employability in the job market.

Daniel Yahel, VP of Education at Jolt, emphasized the program's adaptability to the Indian job market, stating, "At Jolt, we understand that every job market is unique, and we've made the necessary adjustments to ensure that our program is tailored to meet the needs of the Indian market. We've made content adjustments and tailored our lectures to ensure that the students gain practical knowledge relevant to the Indian job market. Additionally, we've included sessions on management skills, leadership, and other essential topics to enable experienced sales professionals to level up their careers. We're excited to partner with Edvencer to offer a program tailored to the needs of the Indian job market and provides students with the skills they need to succeed."

The partnership between Edvancer and Jolt signifies a significant step in providing accessible and industry-driven education to individuals in India. By bringing the Certified Tech Sales Manager program to India, both companies aim to meet the demand for skilled sales professionals in the thriving tech sector.

Edvancer, founded in 2013 by Aatash Shah and Lalit Sachan, is an esteemed venture of IIM-IIT alumni. In 2021, it was acquired by GUS Global Services Pvt. Ltd. and now operates as part of Global University Systems (GUS), an international network of higher-education institutions committed to offering accessible and affordable industry-driven global education.

Edvancer's primary objectives revolve around addressing the limitations of the global education system and providing career-oriented education that meets the changing demands of industry and technology. To achieve this, Edvancer focuses on bridging the gap between industry needs and university output by delivering practical, hands-on, short-term certificate courses created and taught by industry experts.

Embracing the power of technology, the company enables anytime, anywhere learning, empowering learners to access courses online, 24x7x365, using any device, without being constrained by academic years or geographical limitations. Edvancer also emphasizes a high return on investment (ROI) for students by offering course options tailored to their immediate career goals, ensuring low costs and time commitments while providing relevant skills. As students' careers progress, they can pursue higher-level courses that align with their increasing skill requirements. Additionally, in each domain Edvancer operates in, the company strives to establish a comprehensive range of courses that meet industry needs and cater to individuals at different career stages, thereby creating a knowledge hub for that specific domain or industry. Through these initiatives, Edvancer aims to revolutionize education and empower learners with industry-focused skills and knowledge.

Website: edvancer.in.

