VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 21: Emperium Group, Haryana's most trusted realty brand, announced the launch of its newest residential development, Emperium Titan, situated in Sector 88A on the Dwarka Expressway. Designed to set a new benchmark for ultra premium living, the 1.03-acre land parcel has an estimated top line revenue potential of ₹170 crore.

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The project features a low density configuration of fully air conditioned 3BHK apartments, each measuring 1,906 sq. ft., along with 20 high street retail units. Emperium has implemented a flat pricing structure for the project, with all residential units fixed at ₹2.45 crore.

Mr Ravi Saund, Founder & Director of Emperium Group, discussed the thinking behind Emperium Titan. "We've always worked with three principles at Emperium: Apnapan, Sustainability, and Innovation. They drive our decisions on design, construction, and delivery timelines. For Titan, we're using Mivan construction technology because it gives us better structural quality and helps us stick to deadlines. But the bigger goal isn't just good engineering, it's creating homes where people feel they belong. We want spaces that last, that are legacy worthy. That's what Titan represents for us.

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The launch of Titan significantly strengthens Emperium's footprint in Haryana. Since its inception, the company has maintained a 100% before-time delivery record, handing over 1.68 million sq. ft. of real estate across 14+ projects to over 6,000 residents in Gurugram, Panipat, and Yamuna Nagar. Following the Titan launch, Emperium is targeting the delivery of an additional 3.23 million sq. ft. of development over the next three years.

Emperium Titan stands out as an IGBC Platinum-rated development, the highest green building certification in India. Solar panels power the common areas. There's rainwater harvesting, EV charging infrastructure, and low-VOC materials throughout to keep the air quality decent indoors. Project amenities include Club 360, featuring a gym, yoga studio, pool, pickleball court, rooftop running track, and a restaurant. The development is equipped with 24/7 security and full power backup.

Sector 88A is right on a corridor that's seen heavy infrastructure investment ready. Emperium Titan's location advantage is of great value to the buyer. You can reach Cyber City or the airport in 16-20 minutes. Medanta is 10 minutes away. The proposed metro station is 8 minutes out.

About Emperium Group (www.emperium.in)

Emperium Group, recognized as Haryana's most trusted realty brand in 2025, stands distinguished by its impeccable track record of 100% before-time delivery and its focus on crafting luxury residential and commercial developments. With over 1.68 million sq. ft. delivered across 14+ landmark projects in Gurugram, Panipat, and Yamunanagar, the Group continues to redefine Haryana's urban living through thoughtfully designed, future-ready, and sustainable spaces that create enduring value for its customers.

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