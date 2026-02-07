VMPL

Chandigarh [India], February 7: Epique Real Ventures, one of Punjab's most trusted real estate advisory firms, has been honoured with the Award for Excellence in NRI Real Estate Investment at a distinguished event graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Mr. Nayab Singh Saini. The award was received by Mr. Hiimaanshu Pant, Managing Director, and Mr. Sunny Bagga, Vice President - Sales Operations (Punjab), underscoring the firm's growing leadership in NRI-focused real estate advisory across North India's key growth corridors.

NRIs across the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe and the Middle East are increasingly choosing Epique Real Ventures for end-to-end, on-ground representation in Punjab's real estate market, valuing the firm's ability to combine project due diligence, negotiation, legal coordination and post-sales support under one roof. For globally settled Punjabis, Epique acts as a trusted local custodian--shortlisting only compliant, future-ready assets and ensuring every rupee deployed is aligned to long-term wealth creation and family security.

This accolade underscores Epique Real Ventures' role in delivering transparent, research-backed advisory and strategic investment guidance to NRI investors in North India's key growth corridors. The recognition particularly celebrates the contribution of Mr. Sunny Bagga, whose sharp market understanding and transparent engagement with NRI customers have significantly strengthened the firm's position in Punjab's competitive real estate market.

A seasoned real estate expert, Mr. Sunny Bagga brings nearly 15 years of leadership experience across reputed developers such as Ansal API, Godrej and Jubilee, where he has led high-performance sales teams, scaled projects, and built long-term customer trust in both residential and commercial segments. Drawing on this deep institutional exposure, he has been instrumental in shaping Epique's advisory playbook for discerning NRI buyers who demand clarity, due diligence and end-to-end support.

This recognition also comes at a time when Punjab's real estate market is entering a strong upswing, led by infrastructure upgrades, increasing IT and industrial investments, and a surge of NRI-led demand in hubs such as Mohali, New Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Aerocity. With key micro-markets witnessing healthy appreciation and improving rental yields, the 2025-2027 window offers an attractive entry point for NRIs looking to lock into quality assets before the next wave of price escalation. For NRIs, the combination of a favourable currency equation, improved transparency under RERA and stable end-user demand in Punjab makes this an opportune time to convert emotional connect with their home state into strategic, income-generating real estate holdings.

Leadership Perspectives

Commenting on the achievement, Mrs. Ruchi Pant, CEO, Epique Real Ventures, said, "This award is a testament to our team's commitment to integrity, excellence, and client trust. Sunny's focus, discipline, and ownership mindset have been pivotal in delivering credible advisory to our NRI clients."

Mr. Hiimaanshu Pant, Managing Director, added, "Sunny's strategic approach and on-ground understanding of evolving buyer behaviour have added immense value to our NRI investment vertical. His efforts mirror Epique's vision of combining insight with absolute transparency."

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Sunny Bagga, Vice President - Epique Real Ventures, said, "This recognition truly belongs to the Epique family. At Epique, we are driven by clarity, commitment, and collaboration, and my team in Punjab has consistently gone the extra mile to ensure every NRI client feels informed, secure, and respected in every transaction."

About Epique Real Ventures

Over the past few years, Epique Real Ventures has strengthened its market presence through multiple industry recognitions that validate its performance and client-first philosophy. The firm has been honoured with awards such as Startup of the Year 2024-25, Best Real Estate Consultancy in Punjab, and Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory in the Northern Region, among several other accolades that highlight its professionalism, robust processes, and advisory rigour. These achievements collectively reinforce Epique Real Ventures' standing as a trusted and fast-emerging leader in the real estate advisory space for both NRI and domestic clients.

