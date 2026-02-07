New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The stage is set for a thrilling climax to the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) as Bhiwani Bulls face Rohtak Royals in the final, scheduled to be played at 7:00 PM. After days of high-intensity league action and gripping semi-finals, the two best teams of the tournament now stand one win away from lifting the coveted KCL trophy.

In Semi-Final 1, Devank Dalal produced a captain's knock to guide Bhiwani Bulls past league toppers Hisar Heroes 40-36 in a pulsating contest, according to a release. The match opened with early exchanges between Devank and Ashu Malik, before Dalal stamped his authority with a super raid. Hisar fought back through disciplined defence led by Surjeet Narwal and timely raids from Manprit and Ankit Dahiya, even inflicting an all-out to take a narrow lead.

However, Devank's composure in pressure situations, including his Super 10, turned the tide. Despite Hisar forcing a tense finish and briefly levelling the scores late on, Devank's decisive raids in the dying minutes sealed the win and sent the Bulls into their first KCL final.

Bhiwani Bulls enter the final on the back of fearless raiding and an aggressive mindset that has defined their campaign. Spearheaded by star raider Devank Dalal, the Bulls have shown the ability to dominate phases of the game and thrive under pressure. Their physical defense and attacking intent will be key as they look to finish the season on a historic high.

Ahead of the final, Devank Dalal (Bhiwani Bulls) said, "We've worked hard all season to reach this moment. Finals are about belief and execution, and we're ready to give everything for the title."

Standing in their way are the Rohtak Royals, a side known for discipline, structure, and calm decision-making in crunch moments. The Royals have impressed with their tactical approach and collective effort, making them a formidable opponent in a one-off championship clash.

Rohtak Royals overcome Panipat Panthers 43-36, with Vijay Malik's game management and nerve under pressure proving decisive. The first half remained tightly contested, with Meetu Sharma leading the Panthers' raids while Rakesh Singh stepped up for Rohtak.

A crucial super raid by Ritesh Singh and consistent defensive efforts from Sandeep Narwal, who later completed a High-5, helped the Royals take a halftime lead. The second half brought relentless pressure from Panipat, but Vijay Malik rose to the occasion, saving Rohtak from four potential all-outs with smart raids and clock control. His late Super 10 ensured Rohtak stayed ahead despite a spirited Panthers fightback.

Speaking before the final, Rohtak Royals crowd favourite player Sandeep Narwal said, "This team has shown great character throughout the tournament. We respect Bhiwani, but we trust our process and are focused on finishing strong."With contrasting styles, rising stakes, and the championship on the line, the KCL Final promises an electrifying contest that will crown the first champion of the season.

The KCL Final will be broadcast live on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV, and the Wave OTT platform, ensuring fans across India and around the world don't miss a moment of the ultimate showdown. (ANI)

