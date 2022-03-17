Mumbai, March 17: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 873.74 points and Nifty up by 246.60 points.

At 9:21 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 873.74 points or 1.54 per cent at 57690.39. Sensex Climbs 859 Points; Banking, Infra Stocks Surge.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17221.90, at 9:21 am, up by 246.60 points or 1.45 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)