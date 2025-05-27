New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced on Tuesday that every district across the country will have a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) facility within a year, and the government is actively working towards this goal.

Currently, 371 districts have BIS facilities.

Speaking at the 9th Governing Council Meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards, which he headed, Joshi emphasised that while BIS functions as a regulatory body, it must also serve as a facilitator.

"BIS should communicate the benefits of obtaining BIS certification to encourage more people to seek these services," he said.

The minister issued a stern warning against corruption, stating that the department maintains a zero-tolerance policy and will deal strictly with any complaints of corrupt practices among officials.

The Union Minister applauded the achievements of BIS and highlighted the significant progress made under the Modi government.

"When the Modi government came to power in 2014, there were only 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs). In the span of 10 years, India now has more than 100 QCOs," he noted.

The expansion of BIS facilities nationwide is expected to improve quality control standards and make certification services more accessible to businesses and consumers across the country.

The BIS is dedicated to ensuring the quality of products and services in India. (ANI)

