1. Dr Tapan Kumar Panda

Dr Tapan Kumar Panda is a distinguished professor, author, and pro-vice chancellor, at MITWPU, Pune. He has done MBA in Global energy from the University of Houston, C.T. Bauer College of Business, and a PhD in Business Administration.

He has worked for 28 years with premium business schools in India as a Professor of Marketing and has trained Senior Executives in various niches, including Marketing, Branding, Advertising, Customer Relationship Management, and life skills,

He has authored 20 books and has written numerous articles on management. A few of his most famous books are Taxmann's Marketing Management, Sales and Distribution Management, Product and Brand Management, and Marketing Management, to name a few.

He has provided detailed discussions in his books on the techniques used by marketers to deal with increasing competition in the market and has also illustrated the trends and shifts in the marketing environment in India.

2. Dr Veena Vaiga

Dr Veena Vaiga is an author hailing from the Idukki district, Kerala. She was awarded the William Shakespeare International Award and Ravindranath Tagore Award for her work in literature. Her work has won critical acclaim and various prestigious awards. She has garnered much acclaim for setting multiple world records, first when she wrote the longest hand-written poem titled 'Phoenix Bird and the Sun', which has 1836 lines and was written in 4:30 hours, and then having written a novel non-stop in 72 hours, titled 'Esther under the Gulmohar'. In 2023, she also became the first woman writer in the world to write 100 different short stories in 100 minutes.

3. Sabarna Roy

Sabarna Roy is an author of nine literary and three technical critically-acclaimed bestselling books, TEDx Speaker, Champions of Change Award 2020 Winner, and Times Excellence Award 2021, Winner in Indian Literature among many other awards.

In 2022, he, along with Sita Bhaskar, has written an epistolary novel, titled: Tara and Sandy: Slow Dance of Infinite Stars, which has been critically well-received and has been on the Amazon bestseller charts.

Sabarna Roy's other literary works are Pentacles; Frosted Glass, Abyss, Winter Poems, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 - 2018, Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, Fractured Mosaic, and A Marriage, an Affair, and a Friendship.

Azteca University, Mexico has conferred an Honorary Doctor of Arts to Sabarna Roy for his contributions to Post-modern Indian Literature. Sabarna has received the Most Iconic Author of the Year, 2022 from the Government of Punjab.

His tenth literary work, titled: Thirty Summer Poems and Conversations about a Murder is expected in 2023. 4. Vipin Agnihotri

A decade ago, award-winning author Vipin Agnihotri threw himself into mastering pain that is often associated with issues that impact society in general.

Vipin Agnihotri has written 28 books so far. All the books are available on Amazon. Some of his notable books are Is that the case my dear, Brij Ke Lokgeet, Samajh, and Alaukik.

"I'm the least experimental writer," Vipin Agnihotri said when his article was inducted into Oxford University.

Eschewing the showy irony of many of his Indian peers or the lush prose and epic sweep typical of Anglo-Indian fiction at the time, he depicted the everyday lives of (often middle-class) Indians with the same compassionate scrutiny and moral complexity that distinguishes the work of his literary heroes William Trevor and Alice Munro.

5. Dr Amit Dua

Dr Amit Dua is an entrepreneur and Assistant professor. He has dedicated his life to education and helping people realize their true potential.

Dr Amit, a computer science PhD holder and author of multiple national best-selling technology books, understands the programming of a person's mind that controls their habits and their results. One of his notable books is "Blockchain Technology and Applications: A Systematic and Practical Approach," which has been an amazon best seller.

His other best-selling books include "Cybercrimes and cyber-security" and "machine learning: A comprehensive approach". Dr Amit's latest book on "Beginning with machine learning" is specified by top leaders as this is exactly what we wanted. Someone to explain machine learning in most simple words without losing depth.

An expert life coach and an authority in neurolinguistic programming, Dr Amit has worked with helping innumerable people live on their desired frequency and get anything they want.

6. Dr Parin Somani

Dr Parin Somani is an Author, Tedx Speaker, Independent Academic Scholar, Humanitarian, International Motivational Speaker and Multi-International Award Winner.

She has delivered 300+ talks, including physical/ mental health, and educates 100,000+ people globally. She is an award-winning author, who has written 19 books to help individuals focus on their transformation and enhance their skills to excel in their lives. She has achieved 8 doctorates, was recognized 5 times in the world book of records, twice recognized India book of records, the Asia book of records, and the Karnataka book of records.

After winning many beauty pageants and being honored with the title of Mrs. Universe 2022, was crowned by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chahal, and also after winning Mrs. India 2021 crowned by Bollywood Actress Aditi Govitrikar. She has discovered to manifest inner beauty and expressed this in her upcoming 20th book named, "Manifest Inner Beauty," part 1 is soon to be launched on Amazon. The book explains the importance of inner beauty and ways to glorify your inner soul.

She has also written several health articles in academic journals and yoga magazines.

7. Dr Omkar Prasad Baidya

Dr Omkar Prasad Baidya, MBBS, MD, PhD, is a physician cum faculty in a Medical Institute. He has completed certifications from Harvard medical school, john Hopkins, ACG, ACC, ACPM, etc, and more than 300 universities, academies, societies, and academies throughout the world.

He has published books on universal ethics, world peace, morality, human virtues, and moral philosophy. According to him, human virtues, morality, and universal ethics can play important roles in shaping human lives and also promote world peace. In one of his books, he mentioned that world peace is a function of human morality.

He also received many awards, namely - BR Ambedkar National Award, Br Ambedkar International Award, Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award, Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Award, Bharat Bhushan Award, Bharat Sree Award, Bharat Vibhushan Award, And Many More National And International Awards.

8. Dame Dr Munni Irone

Dame Dr Munni Irone, a US-Based Author & Philanthropist Creating Spiritual, Mental, Physical, & Emotional Awareness Through Her Books and Blessed Wisdom. An author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Munni is living the life that she is supposed to live by spreading positivity around the globe with her actions.

Dame Dr Munni Irone hails from Beverly Hills, California in the USA. She is the voice for global peace and service and has written several inspirational books, one of her most praised books is "Get Balance," which has been best-selling on Amazon very soon after its launch.

The book is based on spiritual, mental, professional, and physical balance. The author has shared her teachings to cope with life's issues by awakening the spiritual values of an individual.

9. Dr Kusum Lunia

Dr Kusum Lunia is an eminent author, social activist, philosopher, and educationist, who believes "Life is not merely to be alive; but to live life for others". She has strengthened society by playing a vital role in the development of various societies, organizations, and associations.

Dr Kusum Lunia is a famous author and socialist. Her book 'Shakhahar-Shreshth Aahar' is popular all around the globe. A novel based on the theme of female infanticide, 'Unchi Udaan' has been appreciated by many and honored by many organizations and institutes. T.V. serial and film has been proposed based on 'Shikhar Tak Chalo', her book on Naxalism.

Dr Kusum Lunia has been honored with Dr Nemichand Jain Award, Karuna International Award, Arya Smriti Award, Gyanoday Puruskar, Sahid Bhagat Singh Samaj seva Award, and many other international, national, and state-level awards.

10. Isha Narang

Isha Narang is an author passionate to educate and illuminate individuals' minds through her powerful words. She started her writing career as a blogger and has written various articles on health and lifestyle. She holds the commendable ability to describe the subject matter through her creative writing.

With the objective of amusing and enlightening her readers, she has launched her book - "80 Powerful Quotes of Motivation," which is available on Amazon. The book is a compilation of powerful words that provide a quick burst of wisdom and boost your motivation.

