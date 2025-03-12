BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) Pavilion at AAHAR 2025, India's premier international food and hospitality trade fair, was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries, including H.E. Guillermo Rubio Funes Ambassador of El Salvador to India, H.E. Kenneth Felix da Nobrega Ambassador of Brazil to India, Jennifer Daubeny Charge d'Affaires of Canada to India, Christina Scott Deputy High Commissioner of the UK to India, Ms. Varsha Joshi (Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, DAHD), Ms. Inoshi Sharma (Executive Director, FSSAI), Nick McCaffrey Deputy High Commissioner of Australia to India along with the FIFI core team. Their presence underscored the growing significance of India's food and beverage sector and the country's increasing global trade partnerships.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Health Update: Vice President of India Discharged From AIIMS After 3-Day Hospitalisation.

The FIFI Pavilion at AAHAR 2025 served as a gateway for International and India food brands looking to enter or expand in the Indian market. With an impressive array of exhibitors showcasing premium products, FIFI continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's food and beverage ecosystem.

As the Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) celebrates its 15th anniversary, it proudly showcased its largest-ever presence at the AAHAR Food & Hospitality Show. The FIFI pavilion was a showstopper, featuring over 200 exhibitors and 10 country pavilions. The key attractions included the inaugural Madhu Mandapam - a dedicated Alcoholic Beverage Pavilion, a state-of-the-art Culinary Theatre showcasing live cooking demonstrations from India's top chefs, and exciting Lucky Draws with premium daily prizes, including gold coins and AirPods.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Advisory by Mumbai Police: Water Balloons, Obscene Songs, Throwing Colours on Pedestrians Banned in Guidelines; Know What's Allowed, What's Not.

Upon being asked about this landmark event Amit Lohani, Founder & Director, FIFI, highlighted the importance of international collaboration in India's evolving food industry: "India's food and beverage market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and increasing demand for high-quality global products. The FIFI Pavilion at AAHAR serves as a crucial platform for fostering international partnerships, facilitating regulatory discussions, and ensuring smooth market entry for global brands. We are honored to have the support of key diplomatic representatives and industry leaders in our journey."

Industry leaders weighed in on the market potential, opportunities, and their participation at the FIFI Pavilion. Suresh Kumar Asrani, a veteran from the industry and MD of SKCO, shared insights on market dynamics: "India's market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by an escalating demand for high-end international products. AAHAR 2025 and the FIFI Pavilion present a seminal opportunity for businesses like ours to forge strategic connections with importers, distributors, and retailers, thereby fortifying supply chains, amplifying market penetration, and cultivating lucrative partnerships."

"Yash Gawdi, representing Candor Foods, whose bespoke booth at the AAHAR exhibition garnered significant attention, underscored the burgeoning success of the dry fruits and nut sector in India: "India has ascended to become one of the world's most substantial consumers of nuts and dry fruits, with an escalating emphasis on health and wellness precipitating a surge in demand for premium-quality imports. Forums like AAHAR provide businesses like Candor Foods with a distinguished platform to showcase our diverse offerings, thereby contributing to the sector's sustained growth and expansion." AAHAR 2025: A Hub for Global Food Trade.

AAHAR 2025 continues to reinforce its position as a premier food and hospitality exhibition in South Asia, bringing together stakeholders from across the global food value chain. The FIFI Pavilion remains a cornerstone of the event, facilitating meaningful business connections and highlighting India's potential as a lucrative market for global food brands.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)