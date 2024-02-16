PNN

New Delhi [India], February 16: FlexiLoans.com India's leading MSME-focused fintech digital NBFC proudly announces that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work® India (GPTW) for the fourth time in a row. The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices.

In its efforts to fuel "Atmanirbhar Bharat" growth, FlexiLoans.com provides 'Loans at a Click' to small businesses and has disbursed over 75,000+ loans worth over Rs. 5000 crore to MSMEs across 2,000+ cities through 100% digital originations and zero branches.

Commenting on this development, Deepak Jain, Co-founder, FlexiLoans.com said, "The GPTW certification is indeed a proud moment for us and is a stepping stone for the founding and senior management teams to continue to build FlexiLoans as an aspirational workplace by providing an enriching professional experience for all our employees. This recognition brought to life the stories of our team members, from those who joined as trainees and now lead departments to those thriving in new roles, illustrating that at FlexiLoans, every career path is unique and celebrated. FlexiLoans has always strived to nurture a workplace that maximizes human potential based on a strong foundation of values and culture. FlexiLoans is a 'People First' organization, and this recognition, for the third time, is a testament to our commitment to the same. With great emphasis on enhancing employee experience, we continue to focus on strengthening our people practices. We take this opportunity to thank each of our employees for their efforts, commitment, and passion in building an amazing organization that makes FlexiLoans a great place to work for all."

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded to organizations that deliver excellent employee experiences and demonstrate best-in-class people practices based on a rigorous assessment process. The assessment is based on the Great Place to Work® model, which evaluates a workplace based on its Trust Index(c) and Culture Audit(c) attributes.

FlexiLoans has been a trailblazer in the lending sector, disbursing over 75,000+ loans totaling Rs5000 Crores over the past eight years. The company's gets an impressive 3 Lac customers applying for loans Pan India and its TAT of sub 48 hours shows its commitment to customer experience. While keeping credit costs consistently below 4%, FlexiLoans has played a pivotal role in providing the first business loans to 54% of its customers, with over 70% of them emerging from Tier 2+ towns and cities. The company's presence spans across 2000+ towns and cities and enjoys the backing of illustrious financiers such as Sanjay Nayar, Falguni Nayar, and Maj Invest.

