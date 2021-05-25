The company is also undertaking training programmes in various aspects of supply chain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Tuesday it has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain over the past three months.

The growing demand for e-commerce services as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities, said Senior Vice-President Hemant Badri.

"All new hires will be covered with our healthcare and wellness initiatives to ensure their safety during these testing times," he said in a statement.

From strict safety regulations and protocols across its warehouses to driving awareness on Covid safety behaviour, the company is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

Through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management, the trainings are being undertaken through mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, and Hangout along with Flipkart's own learning management system.

The sessions span customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.

Candidates are also informed and trained in the safety regulations and protocols around Covid-19 to ensure their and customers' safety. (ANI)

