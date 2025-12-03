PRNewswire

Singapore, December 3: foodpanda has achieved a 30% reduction in delivery partner accidents across its Asia-Pacific fleet since 2023, as it expands panda hearts -- the company's flagship programme focused on the safety, well-being, personal growth, community, and care of its delivery partners.

Launched last year, panda hearts is foodpanda's long-term commitment to supporting delivery partners beyond the road. Safety is a central pillar of the programme, which combines education, equipment, technology, and well-being initiatives to ensure safer journeys for delivery partners.

"Our sustained initiatives over the past two years have pushed a significant overall reduction in accident rates. This success is a testament to our long-term commitment to creating a safer environment for all our delivery partners on the road," said Anson Chin, Senior Director of Logistics at foodpanda.

Expanding Safety Efforts Across Asia

foodpanda has implemented multi-layered, locally tailored initiatives to promote safe riding across its 10 markets. Key efforts include:

* Training and education: Safety workshops and traffic rule refreshers in Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Pakistan; safety syllabus and nationwide talks in Malaysia; and Rider Safety Month in Singapore which increased delivery partner satisfaction from 46.4% to 51.7%.

* Protective gear: Safety kits and reflective decals in Singapore, Pakistan, and Taiwan, supporting a 99.99% delivery safety rate in Taiwan.

* Insurance coverage: Free and 24-hour accident insurance for delivery partners in Cambodia, Pakistan, and Laos.

* Collaborations: Joint safety initiatives with government agencies and traffic authorities in Cambodia, Hong Kong SAR, Pakistan, and Singapore.

Building a Lasting Culture of Safety

"Safety is not just a checklist -- it's a culture of care that starts before a ride begins and continues after it ends," Anson added. "Through panda hearts, we're strengthening that culture across every part of a delivery partner's journey."

Across APAC, delivery partners said the safety refresher sessions led by traffic police and transport authorities helped them clarify road-safety questions and ride with confidence. In Taiwan, delivery partners reported feeling safer after defensive-riding and wet-weather training as well as in-app reminders, contributing to a 99.99% delivery safety rate, while the majority of delivery riders rated the new co-branded helmets positively.

In the coming months, foodpanda will continue to drum up the importance of traffic safety through:

* Localised safety campaigns across urban and suburban areas

* New in-app fatigue management alerts

* Broader partnerships with governments and NGOs to promote road safety education

About foodpanda APAC

foodpanda is a leading on-demand delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates across 10 markets in Asia Pacific - Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.

