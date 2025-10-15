PNN

New Delhi [India], October 15: In a significant milestone for Oman's industrial sector, Gulf Potash Corp. LLC, a prominent player in the production of Potash Chloride (MOP) and Potash Sulphate (SOP), has successfully achieved a fully integrated management system certified to three international standards: ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety). This remarkable achievement was realized under the expert guidance of Maxicert, a global ISO consultancy with its headquarters in India and a dedicated branch office in Muscat, Oman.

The successful certification audit, conducted by an independent certification body, resulted in a resounding recommendation for certification with zero major nonconformities. This outcome is a direct testament to the robust and meticulously implemented management system that Maxicert's local team helped Gulf Potash Corp build from the ground up.

A Partnership Forged on Local Ground

Unlike consultancies that operate remotely, Maxicert leveraged its strategic on-the-ground presence in Muscat to provide hands-on, continuous support. The company's local consultants worked side-by-side with Gulf Potash Corp's teams, ensuring the integrated management system was not just a theoretical framework but a practical, living set of processes tailored to the unique challenges of the Omani industrial environment.

"The success of Gulf Potash Corp is a perfect example of our core philosophy: global expertise delivered locally," said Syed Nadeem, Founder of Maxicert. "Our headquarters in India provides the deep, technical knowledge base and procedural rigor, while our Muscat branch ensures that this expertise is translated effectively, considering local regulations, culture, and business practices. Our consultants were on-site, in the offices and the plant, to ensure a seamless and deeply integrated implementation."

Building a System of Excellence: Beyond Compliance

The journey to certification was a comprehensive transformation. Maxicert's consultants began with a detailed gap analysis, identifying areas for development across all facets of the organization. The subsequent implementation phase was structured and collaborative, focusing on:

- Developing an Integrated Documentation System: Creating a unified set of policies, procedures, and records that met the requirements of all three standards without duplication, streamlining the entire management system.

- Enhancing Operational Controls: Working with the operations team to formalize critical processes, including production planning, batch traceability, and the management of non-conforming products, thereby standardizing excellence.

- Strengthening Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE): A key focus was on building a proactive safety culture. Maxicert assisted in developing a company-specific HSE policy, conducting detailed Hazard Identification and Risk Assessments (HIRA), and formalizing emergency response protocols.

- Empowering the Workforce: Through targeted training and awareness sessions, employees at all levels were equipped with the knowledge to uphold the system, fostering a sense of ownership and commitment to continual improvement.

The external auditors notably highlighted these areas as significant strengths, particularly commending the comprehensive HR policies, adherence to Omani labour laws, robust procurement processes, and the effective maintenance of calibration and safety records.

Driving Tangible Business Value

For Gulf Potash Corp, this certification is more than a set of certificates on the wall. It represents a strategic investment in their future.

"Achieving this triple ISO certification was a strategic objective for us, and partnering with Maxicert was the right decision," said a spokesperson for Gulf Potash Corp. "Their team's hands-on approach and deep understanding of both the standards and our local context were invaluable. This process has not only fortified our compliance but has fundamentally enhanced our operational efficiency, risk management, and credibility in the global market. It positions us as a responsible and reliable partner."

This achievement underscores a powerful synergy--where Gulf Potash Corp's commitment to excellence met Maxicert's proven methodology of delivering world-class consulting with local nuance.

About Maxicert

Maxicert is a leading provider of ISO implementation and certification consultancy services, with a robust operational model that combines the extensive expertise of its India headquarters with the client-centric, on-the-ground support of its branch offices, including its dedicated team in Muscat, Oman. Specializing in a wide range of international standards, Maxicert is committed to helping businesses across the GCC region achieve operational excellence, enhance their market credibility, and drive sustainable growth through seamless, efficient certification processes.

For more information, contact:Syed NadeemFounder, MaxicertPhone: +968 99225895Website: www.maxicert.comEmail: contact@maxicert.com

