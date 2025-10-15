15 Oct, 11:17 (IST)

After back-to-back wickets, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis have managed to stop the bleeding for South Africa. Both batters have added 16 runs so far for the fifth wicket as Noman Ali and Shaheen Afridi continue their spell. This partnership will be crucial for South Africa, who will need to play sensibly from hereon. 

15 Oct, 10:53 (IST)

OUT! Noman Ali with his first wicket of the day, as Tristan Stubbs departs for an eight-ball 2. Stubbs wanted to hit his way out of trouble and employed the reverse sweep early in the innings. Unfortunately for the batter, the ball took an underedge and went into the hands of the first slip. Tristan Stubbs c Salman Agha b Noman Ali 2(8)

15 Oct, 10:36 (IST)

OUT! Just the start Pakistan needed. Shaheen Afridi dismisses the in-form Tony de Zorzi in the first over itself. Zorzi failed to move his feet and was caught napping inside the crease as the ball jagged back into the batter and hit the back leg. Even DRS could not save the batter. Tony de Zorzi lbw b Shaheen Afridi 16(47)

15 Oct, 10:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to LatestLY's live score updates of Day 4 of the ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, where Pakistan are eight wickets, and South Africa are 226 runs away from securing a 1-0 lead in the two match series, respectively. 

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 between Pakistan national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team is standing on tenterhooks, with both teams standing a chance to win the contest and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Day 4 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 will see the hosts look to claim eight wickets, while the visitors will want to score 226 runs. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore has produced thrilling cricket, despite the pitch favouring spinners, the batters also find support from the track. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Senuran Muthusamy's Five-Wicket Haul Helps South Africa Stay Alive After Conceding Big First Innings Lead.

For the second time in the Test, Pakistan suffered a collapse, as the home side stumbled to 167 all out from 119 for 3, which included losing their final six wickets for merely 17 runs as the spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match, ending with figures of 11 for 174 combined. In pursuit of 277, South Africa started poorly as Noman Ali picked two wickets to pin the visitors' chase.  Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi hold the key for the Proteas on Day 4.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen