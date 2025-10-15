Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The ongoing PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 between Pakistan national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team is standing on tenterhooks, with both teams standing a chance to win the contest and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Day 4 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 will see the hosts look to claim eight wickets, while the visitors will want to score 226 runs. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore has produced thrilling cricket, despite the pitch favouring spinners, the batters also find support from the track. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Stumps: Senuran Muthusamy's Five-Wicket Haul Helps South Africa Stay Alive After Conceding Big First Innings Lead.

For the second time in the Test, Pakistan suffered a collapse, as the home side stumbled to 167 all out from 119 for 3, which included losing their final six wickets for merely 17 runs as the spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed his second five-wicket haul of the match, ending with figures of 11 for 174 combined. In pursuit of 277, South Africa started poorly as Noman Ali picked two wickets to pin the visitors' chase. Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi hold the key for the Proteas on Day 4.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2025 Squads:

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Shaheen Afridi, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali

South Africa National Cricket Team: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Prenelan Subrayen