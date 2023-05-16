Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI/PNN): Fybros, a proficient brand of modern electrical goods in India, organized a Partners Meet for its Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala Channel Partners on 13th & 14th May 2023 at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Goa. The event revolved around the launch of the latest product range, discussion on market strategies and future growth plans.

At the event, the spotlight was on unveiling the Series 9 and 11 cover plates, which feature a modern and sleek design and are compatible with a wide range of Fybros switches and sockets. This new series is evidence of Fybros dedication to innovative, modern, and customer-focused design. The brand also showcased its latest product range of Wires and Cables, Lighting Systems, and Switchgears.

Additionally, Fybros seized the chance to acknowledge and honour their high-performing channel partners. The awards were assessed on their sales performance, customer satisfaction, and adherence to Fybros brand values and sales targets.

During the event, Parasmal Jain, Director at Fybros, emphasized the significance of their channel partners in the company's triumph. He pledged their unwavering commitment to supporting and enabling them. Furthermore, he stated that the Partners Meet is an occasion to fortify their bonds, exchange ideas, and commemorate their accomplishments.

Apart from introducing the new products, the management also presented their outlook for the future, outlining their strategies for broadening their product portfolio and entering potential markets.

The event concluded with a networking session, where Fybros executives and channel partners interacted and exchanged ideas. The company aims to continue its upward trajectory by focusing on customer needs and offering innovative and reliable solutions.

