Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: The FYERS American Gambits, one of the Global Chess League's most analytics-led and innovation-driven teams, have onboarded S45, India's first AI-native investment bank founded by Deepank Bhandari, Pankaj Harlalka, Aman Singh and Tushar Sharma, as a Board Co-Sponsor in a multi-year deal.

S45 joins the franchise at a time when the FYERS American Gambits are doubling down on data, precision and high-performance systems, values that align seamlessly with S45's technology-first approach to running IPOs end to end.

With deep expertise built by bankers, entrepreneurs and engineers, S45 has already executed five IPOs since the beginning of its operations in March 2025.

The collaboration brings together two ecosystems where strategy, discipline and decision-making under pressure define success, capital markets and competitive chess.

Welcoming S45 to the franchise, Prachura PP, Co-owner, FYERS American Gambits, said, "S45 fits perfectly into the ethos of the FYERS American Gambits: clarity, precision and bold execution. Chess is evolving into a modern, analytics-powered sport, and having India's first AI-native investment bank partner with us reinforces that direction. We are thrilled to have S45 join the Gambits family through this unprecedented three-year partnership as we continue building a franchise that stands for intelligence, innovation and ambition."

Speaking about the partnership, Deepank Bhandari, Founder, S45, said, "At S45, we believe in backing disciplined thinkers and high-performing systems, the same values that define the FYERS American Gambits. Chess mirrors the challenges of taking companies public: you prepare deeply, you think ahead, and you execute with conviction. That is how we run IPOs and how the Gambits approach every game.

We are excited to support a young, ambitious team and to bring the worlds of capital markets, technology and competitive chess closer for fans and founders alike. This association goes beyond sponsorship. It is a multi-year partnership built around intelligence, structure and clarity, the same pillars that guide S45's work in the public markets. Together with the FYERS American Gambits, we look forward to building a franchise that inspires the next generation of strategic thinkers and contributes to a season that pushes the sport forward."

The Global Chess League returns to Mumbai from December 13 to 24, 2025, where the FYERS American Gambits will once again field one of the strongest and youngest analytical squads in the competition.

