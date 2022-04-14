Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gangar Eyenation, one of India's leading branded eyewear retailers has announced its expansion plans in tier II & III states such as MP, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. The brand will invest up to 25 crores in opening new stores, while by the end of this financial year, the company is also expecting a large-scale tie-up with several brand partners to increase business in the existing and new markets.

Whether or not, the demand for offline stores is still relevant for today's tech-driven online shopper, Jigar Gangar, Director of Gangar Eyenation says, "The category of lenses and eyewear is paramedical and hence it is difficult to give prescriptions as eye testing is not advisable to conduct online. Moreover, every eyewear user has a different face shape and size so it becomes very tough to suggest the right product online which may not be comfortable for the buyer. And hence, offline testing and buying are still preferred and advisable when it comes to eye-wear."

Speaking about diving into tier II & III markets which are dominated mostly by unorganized players, Jigar Gangar says, "Our industry as a whole is 20 per cent organized and 80 per cent unorganized. We plan on beating the competition by spreading awareness on eye health, and offering modern and effective solutions."

Focusing on the brand's vision of spreading awareness and early detection, the stores will be equipped with modern eye-testing technology and quality customer service. "The reality is that 80 per cent of the blind in India could have saved their eyesight if preventive steps were taken in time. By the time they seek medical remedy, their eyesight gets severely impaired. Through our stores, we will endeavour to spread awareness about early detection and timely remedy among our fellow citizens," Gangar adds.

Gangar Eyenation offers the widest range of genuine, international, and national brands, and is an exclusive dealer of fashion brands such as Bentley, Maybach, Cartier, Gucci, Mont Blanc, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Carrera catering to all customer segments. Through its new stores, the company will continue to offer high-quality international labels to brand-conscious consumers in tier II & III markets. As a part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to retain existing customers, while making new ones, through a loyalty program that comes across as a customer's delight. Currently, it has one million customers across its existing stores in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.

