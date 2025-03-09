Business News | Global Gold ETFs Saw Continued Inflows in February: World Gold Council

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw continued inflows during February as holdings across all regions grew, data made available by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed.

Agency News ANI| Mar 09, 2025 11:02 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Global Gold ETFs Saw Continued Inflows in February: World Gold Council
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw continued inflows during February as holdings across all regions grew, data made available by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed.

Investors in Asia in par bought gold ETFs aggressively in February, totalling USD 2.3 billion.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Amid uncertainty in stock markets, wealthy investors are parking their money in gold ETFs rather than buying physical gold. The year 2025 saw a strong interest in gold ETFs, marked by unprecedented inflows by far.

According to the Council, Indian investors maintained healthy gold ETFs inflows, albeit at a reduced pace compared to January's record levels.

Also Read | Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Amla Ekadashi With Lord Vishnu Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages.

China led the inflows in February, data showed.

"Despite positive equity market sentiment - particularly around AI stocks amid the DeepSeek frenzy - the surging local gold price was attention-grabbing. In fact, the Baidu Search Index of the keyword "gold" rocketed to its highest since 2013," WGC wrote in its monthly Gold ETF Commentary.

Moving on to Japan, another key market, it saw inflows again -- for the fifth consecutive month.

Funds in other regions added USD 159mn, their third consecutive monthly inflow. Australia once again dominated demand--experiencing its strongest month since September 2024--and South Africa also registered gains.

The sustained weakness in the equity markets has also been driving flows into gold ETFs, with investors pulling back from equities in favour of the safe-haven appeal of gold

"We have now seen three consecutive months of strong global inflows which, combined an upward trending gold price, have lifted total assets under management (AUM) to USD 306 billion," WGC said.

On the contrary, the UK saw mild outflows, while Germany and Switzerland continued to book gains.

A Gold ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the domestic physical gold price. They are passive investment instruments that are based on gold prices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags: Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Amla Ekadashi With Lord Vishnu Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages
  • Videos
    International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Empowering Messages and Slogans To Celebrate Women International Women’s Day 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Empowering Messages and Slogans To Celebrate Women
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Global Gold ETFs Saw Continued Inflows in February: World Gold Council

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw continued inflows during February as holdings across all regions grew, data made available by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed.

    Agency News ANI| Mar 09, 2025 11:02 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Global Gold ETFs Saw Continued Inflows in February: World Gold Council
    Representative Image

    New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Global gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw continued inflows during February as holdings across all regions grew, data made available by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed.

    Investors in Asia in par bought gold ETFs aggressively in February, totalling USD 2.3 billion.

    Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

    Amid uncertainty in stock markets, wealthy investors are parking their money in gold ETFs rather than buying physical gold. The year 2025 saw a strong interest in gold ETFs, marked by unprecedented inflows by far.

    According to the Council, Indian investors maintained healthy gold ETFs inflows, albeit at a reduced pace compared to January's record levels.

    Also Read | Amalaki Ekadashi 2025 Greetings and HD Images for Free Download Online: Celebrate Amla Ekadashi With Lord Vishnu Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages.

    China led the inflows in February, data showed.

    "Despite positive equity market sentiment - particularly around AI stocks amid the DeepSeek frenzy - the surging local gold price was attention-grabbing. In fact, the Baidu Search Index of the keyword "gold" rocketed to its highest since 2013," WGC wrote in its monthly Gold ETF Commentary.

    Moving on to Japan, another key market, it saw inflows again -- for the fifth consecutive month.

    Funds in other regions added USD 159mn, their third consecutive monthly inflow. Australia once again dominated demand--experiencing its strongest month since September 2024--and South Africa also registered gains.

    The sustained weakness in the equity markets has also been driving flows into gold ETFs, with investors pulling back from equities in favour of the safe-haven appeal of gold

    "We have now seen three consecutive months of strong global inflows which, combined an upward trending gold price, have lifted total assets under management (AUM) to USD 306 billion," WGC said.

    On the contrary, the UK saw mild outflows, while Germany and Switzerland continued to book gains.

    A Gold ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the domestic physical gold price. They are passive investment instruments that are based on gold prices. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Moving on to Japan, another key market, it saw inflows again -- for the fifth consecutive month.

    Funds in other regions added USD 159mn, their third consecutive monthly inflow. Australia once again dominated demand--experiencing its strongest month since September 2024--and South Africa also registered gains.

    The sustained weakness in the equity markets has also been driving flows into gold ETFs, with investors pulling back from equities in favour of the safe-haven appeal of gold

    "We have now seen three consecutive months of strong global inflows which, combined an upward trending gold price, have lifted total assets under management (AUM) to USD 306 billion," WGC said.

    On the contrary, the UK saw mild outflows, while Germany and Switzerland continued to book gains.

    A Gold ETF is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track the domestic physical gold price. They are passive investment instruments that are based on gold prices. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliChampions Trophy 2025Narendra ModiIPL 2025Ramadan Oscars 2025Ladki Bahin YojanaShah Rukh KhanRohit SharmaHoli 2025International Women's Day 2025Australia vs IndiaTravis Head