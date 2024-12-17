Panaji (Goa) [India], December 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inaugurated a workshop aimed at empowering women, underprivileged communities, and small industries.

The workshop, organised by the National Rural Livelihood Mission Foundation and Policy Watch India Foundation, is supported by Flipkart to help self-help groups leverage digital platforms for business growth.

In his address, CM Sawant expressed gratitude to Flipkart, highlighting the partnership that will enable self-help groups to access the e-commerce platform. "We have tied up with Flipkart to make their platform available to all self-help groups. I thank Flipkart, as all products from the National Rural Livelihood Mission Foundation will now be available on their platform. We are advancing PM Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local and Vocal for Global,'" he said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, underscored the significance of digital access in empowering marginalised communities. He stated, "We have been running this campaign for some time now. If digital platforms are made available to women self-help groups, underprivileged communities, and small industries, their market reach will expand, increasing their income and leading to women's empowerment. This workshop will train them to sell their products online."

The workshop aims to equip participants with the skills needed to market their products online, fostering economic growth and empowerment. Through collaboration with Flipkart, the initiative is expected to provide greater visibility for local products in national and global markets.

The effort aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vocal for Local and Vocal for Global," encouraging local products to reach broader audiences and creating economic opportunities for underrepresented groups in India. (ANI)

