Actress turned-politician Kangana Ranaut recently shared her thoughts about the Kapoor family's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Reema Jain, among others, met the honourable PM in Delhi on December 11. They invited the centenary celebrations of the legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. In a recent interview, Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut shared her response about PM Modi's engagement with the Indian film industry. ‘Aap Laye Nahi Teesri Peedhi Ko’: PM Modi Playfully Jokes With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for Not Bringing Kids Taimur and Jeh During Delhi Visit (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Kapoor Family’s Meeting With PM Modi

Kangana Ranaut recently sat for an unfiltered conversation with Agenda Aaj Tak where she was about her thoughts on the Kapoors meeting PM Modi. The Emergency actress is known for her raw and bold opinions and said that the film industry needs guidance. She said. "I think our film industry definitely needs a lot of guidance. It's soft power, and I think that it is very underutilised. Today, be it PM Modi or our other guides or Information Broadcast Ministry or other programs, I have also been a part of the industry for 20 years. I think the industry is completely orphaned because they do not have guidance."

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Post

Kangana continued, "Whether it is Jihadi agenda or Palestinian agenda, anyone can capture them. They have no guidance at all, they do not know where to go. They gave them some money and made them do anything anywhere. Dawood (Underworld don Dawood Ibrahin) takes them to his parties. They often become targets of hawala and drugs." The actress concluded by saying that the actors are very "vulnerable". Kangana also shared that she is still waiting for her chance to meet PM Modi and said, "We make so many film, generate so much revenue. To be factual, yes, I have requested to meet PM Modi ji. I hope one day he will call me and I will meet him". Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Supporting Raj Kapoor’s Birth Centenary Celebrations, Says, ‘Your Support in Celebrating This Milestone Meant the World to Us’ (View Pics).

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. The political drama is scheduled to release in the theatres on January 17, 2025.

