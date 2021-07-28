New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Where the entire world has been caught in the midst of unrelenting COVID-19 chaos, Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos, came to the rescue of COVID-19 patients by offering community service to those in dire need of help.

Perceiving the intensity of the situation, Goel voluntarily supplied medicines to the suffering patients free of cost. He enthusiastically welcomed every idea which could reduce the burden of the patients during the unprecedented times. And in this noble endeavor, he exercised every small bit that could impact the patients positively.

For the integrated well-being of the patients, a team of 60 people were organized to provide them with homemade food and deliver the necessary nutritional diet. Furthermore, Goel Medicos provided Ayurvedic formulations consisting of Coro Freedom, Vitamin C, Zinc which gave boost to immunity. Over 11000+ patients benefited from the service of the pharmacy.

As hospitals were rendered out of bed due to the exponential rise in the cases, Goel Medicos being true to the legacy of elevating healthcare since 1970, played an instrumental role in arranging beds for the patients in the various government and private hospitals.

Given to the ignorance of the public regarding vaccination, the pharmacy spreads awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated. Considering a large number of digitally backward masses in the country, Goel Medicos keeps them updated about the vaccination centers and even carries out the registration process for them.

Owing to their noble endeavor during the pandemic, the World Book of Records London awarded Basant Goel Certificate of Commitment for ethical practices and quality service.

