Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): 'Swiped' actor Dan Stevens is set to play a serial killer in "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Stevens will appear in a series regular role in the second season of the Paramount+ Premium, playing The Five Borough Killer. The character is described as being similar to the Zodiac Killer, who "taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds...the City and the Police are terrorized."

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Stevens is the latest new addition to the cast of Season 2, with Brian Cox set to star as Don Framt, also known as the notorious serial killer the New York Ripper. It was also recently reported that Uma Thurman is set to reprise her role as Charley in the new season.

Stevens broke out with his role in the hit British series 'Downton Abbey,' with the actor going on to star in the critically-acclaimed show 'Legion' at FX.

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His other TV roles include 'Solar Opposites, 'Zero Day,' and the upcoming third season of AMC's 'The Terror.' In film, he recently starred in 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire' and is known for features like the live-action 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,' and 'Cuckoo.'

'Dexter: Resurrection' was developed by original series helmer Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series.

Series star Michael C. Hall executive produces in addition to starring. Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns executive produce along with John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios.

Meanwhile, actor Brian Cox will star as Dom Framt , aka The New York Ripper in the second season. The character was originally introduced in Season 1, though he was not seen onscreen.

He is described as "a serial killer who terrorized the City years ago. Though no longer active as a killer, he's found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree," reported Variety.

Dexter (Michael C. Hall), and later Det. Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf), discovered a file on Framt in the vault of Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) in Season 1, setting up what will be a major role in Season 2.

This will not be Cox's first go at playing a serial killer. He previously played the iconic character Hannibal Lecter in the 1986 film 'Manhunter.' (ANI)

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