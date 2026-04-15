Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that its troops eliminated a three-member terrorist cell in Bint Jbeil of southern Lebanon during an exchange of fire, while several Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident, including some in serious condition.

The development comes amid continuing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border region, where cross-border confrontations have periodically intensified in recent months.

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In an official statement shared on social media, the IDF said the troops came under direct fire after encountering an armed group operating in the area. The encounter quickly escalated into a firefight, during which Israeli forces engaged the suspects.

In a post on X, the IDF stated: "ELIMINATED: A terrorist cell in Bint Jbeil. The troops encountered a terrorist cell consisting of three operatives who opened fire at them. During the incident, three IDF soldiers were severely injured, one was moderately injured, and six additional soldiers were lightly injured."

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According to the military statement, all three members of the armed cell were killed during the exchange. The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, with emergency response teams deployed to stabilise and transport the wounded.

Bint Jbeil, located in southern Lebanon, has historically been a sensitive flashpoint in the Israel-Lebanon conflict zone, often witnessing military activity due to its proximity to the border. The area has previously been associated with armed confrontations involving militant groups, although the IDF did not provide further details about the identity or affiliation of the eliminated operatives in its statement.

The incident highlights the continuing volatility along the northern frontier, where sporadic exchanges between Israeli forces and armed groups have raised concerns over escalation risks. Military officials have in recent months repeatedly emphasised heightened operational readiness in the region amid ongoing security challenges.

While the IDF has not released additional operational details about the engagement, it confirmed that the situation is under review and that forces remain deployed in the area to prevent further threats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)