New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Government of India is sensitive to the issues of the industry and has taken a number of steps to support them, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Wednesday.

"India doesn't have any shortage of skilled manpower and Government is taking multiple steps to attract Industry and market our products on global level. The Government of India is sensitive to the issues of Industry and would like to support them by encouraging, funding and establishing institutions and processes. This will also lead our country towards economic development," Khuba said while addressing 'Industry Connect with Centre of Excellence Conclave'.

The event was organised by the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC).

Acknowledging the efforts of CIPET in organising the event to showcase the findings, identify suitable Industry Partner and understanding the future requirements of the industry, the minister said Centre of Excellences (CoEs) are working in the areas of Energy Efficient Devices, Eco-Friendly Polymeric Products, Waste Management and Recycling, Smart Polymers, Polymers in Health Care etc, thereby facilitate technology indigenisation and hence, start-ups.

In future, the research outcomes of these projects will make India a hub for indigenous technologies. Projects like one on Bio medical devices & toys will make India less import dependent and thereby save foreign exchange for us, he added.

Showcasing the significance of cooperation among stakeholders, Khuba said "it is crucial that Industry and Academia must not only work together but also grow together. Knowledge creation and its commercialisation are just like two ends of a river which must be bridged together through such regular interactions among all stakeholders."

The minister urged all stakeholders to apply Japanese concept of Kaizen and also shed working in silos, to create a holistic ecosystem of research and innovation in the country.

He said the government has created Centre of Excellence in CIPET and other Academic Institutions across the country to boost research & innovation process.

The minister requested the scientists present in the forum to carryout research with a vision to develop sustainable and alternative solutions to complex industrial problems and support them through collaborative R&D efforts in technology and policy research.

It is time that next step of industry push can be enabled to create commercialisation of this research. It is in this regard, such conclaves & interactions become useful in knowing the industry needs, he said. (ANI)

