New Delhi [India], February 16: Big Cricket league (BCL), the World's First Pro-Am Cricket League is hosting its highly anticipated Season 2 at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida.

The league will take place from 11th March to 22nd March 2026, transforming Greater Noida into the epicentre of world-class Pro-Am cricket action. For twelve days, the city will become a meeting ground for established international cricketers and ambitious Indian amateurs a format that continues to set BCL apart from conventional tournaments.

Season 1 proved that the concept works. The stands were lively, the contests intense, and the idea of professionals sharing the field with non-traditional cricketers captured attention across the cricketing fraternity. Now, Season 2 aims to raise the stakes.

The player auction on February 16 is expected to generate considerable buzz, with franchises carefully constructing squads that blend global experience with fearless amateur talent. Strategy at the auction table will be just as crucial as execution on the pitch.

Last season featured internationally known names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs and Imran Tahir, lending both star power and competitive edge to the league. Their presence not only drew crowds but also set a benchmark for performance standards. With more international cricketers expected to join this year, the competition is poised to intensify further.

Support from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has been instrumental in bringing Season 2 to the region. Preparations at the stadium are underway to ensure smooth operations throughout the tournament.

Prerna Singh, ACEO of GNIDA, underlined the broader significance of hosting the league."Greater Noida Authority actively supports initiatives that combine sporting excellence with regional advancement. Hosting Big Cricket League Season 2 at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium is a significant step toward positioning the city as a leading sports destination in the region," she said.

League Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar emphasised the vision behind the tournament."We are proud to bring Season 2 of the Big Cricket League to Uttar Pradesh, with the support of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA). As the world's first Pro-Am cricket league, BCL is committed to building a professional platform where emerging amateur talent competes alongside established international cricketers. Uttar Pradesh's strong focus on developing world-class sports infrastructure provides the ideal environment for this vision to thrive. Through this season, we aim to further strengthen the pathway for aspiring cricketers across the state turning 'Ab Sapne Banenge Haqeeqat' into a tangible opportunity on the field," he said.

Founder and President Rudra Pratap Singh described Season 2 as a turning point."Season 2 marks a defining milestone for the Big Cricket League. The support from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) reinforces our vision of building India's most powerful Pro-Am cricket platform. With international stars joining hands with emerging amateur talent, this season will set new benchmarks in competitive cricket," he said.

Chief Patron Puneet Singh believes the evolution is evident."The response to Season 1 validated our model. Season 2 is not just an expansion it is an evolution. From the player auction on 16th February to the grand matches in March, every aspect of this season has been strategically elevated to deliver scale, quality and impact," he noted.

CEO and Co-Founder Annirudh Chauhan highlighted the long-term ambition."Season 2 represents scale, structure and serious cricketing ambition. With support from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), BCL is entering a new phase of growth. Our focus is not just on hosting matches, but on building a sustainable platform where global professionals and India's rising amateur talent compete at the highest level," he said.

At its core, the Big Cricket League remains rooted in opportunity. It is a platform where a doctor, engineer, shopkeeper, marketer, lawyer, entrepreneur or farmer can share the field with seasoned international cricketers. It is not just about participation; it is about performance under pressure.

As March approaches, Greater Noida prepares not just for another tournament, but for a spectacle that blends ambition, experience and the relentless hunger of those still chasing their moment under the lights. Season 2 promises sharper rivalries, fuller stands and cricket that carries both reputation and raw desire on every delivery.

