Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15: greytHR Academy, recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avinash College of Commerce (ACC), a prestigious institution renowned for its commitment to excellence in education. This strategic collaboration aims to empower students by equipping them with skills in HR Operations through greytHR Academy's comprehensive Digital HR Training Programme.

By leveraging greytHR Academy's industry-leading resources and cutting-edge training curriculum, students will gain a competitive edge in the job market, enabling them to embark on successful careers in HR and Payroll. Certified students from the college who successfully complete the Digital HR Programme offered by greytHR Academy will receive assistance during job placements. By working collaboratively, both institutions aim to empower students with practical skills that meet the demands of the ever-evolving HR industry.

"We are delighted to forge this collaboration with Avinash College of Commerce," said Mr. Girish Rowjee, Co-founder & CEO, greytHR "Our mission at greytHR Academy is to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the HR & Payroll domain. Through this collaboration, we will deliver our industry-leading Digital HR Training Program to Avinash College of Commerce students, enabling them to become proficient in HR and Payroll Operations. We are committed to supporting them in their journey towards rewarding careers."

Dr. Suseela Kanduri, Dean, Avinash College of Commerce expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "The digital revolution has transformed the HR landscape, and it is crucial for our students to acquire the necessary skills to succeed in this dynamic field. This partnership will enable us to enhance our curriculum and offer industry-relevant training, ensuring our students are well-prepared for the evolving HR landscape. We are confident that this collaboration will open new doors of opportunity for our students and pave the way for their professional growth."

greytHR Academy offers industry-relevant courses across domains such as HR Operations, Payroll Statutory Compliance, New Labour Codes, TDS for Indian payroll and many more.

Greytip Software is an HR software company mainly serving SME businesses, across the globe, through a cloud HR platform ‒ greytHR. The greytHR platform is a popular cloud HR & Payroll software with 20,000+ customers and 2 million+ users. The platform offers 40+ tools in areas like core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dubai.

