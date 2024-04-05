Mohan K, Head - of Bus Division of Ashok Leyland Ltd. Felicitated the Large Truck Fleet Operator of The Year awards to Deepak Thacker and Rajesh Madhvi Partners of Gujarat logistics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: At the prestigious 15th Apollo CV Awards, Gujarat Logistics was honored with two notable awards, showcasing the company's innovative efforts and exceptional service in the logistics and transportation industry. Hosted by Commercial Vehicle Magazine and sponsored by Apollo Tyres Ltd, the event recognized Gujarat Logistics with the 'Large Truck Fleet Operator of the Year' and 'Telematics Technology: Best Practice Adopter of the Year' awards.

These accolades highlight the company's dedication to improving operational efficiency and customer service via technological advancements. Deepak Thacker, founding partner, and Rajesh Madhvi, partner of Gujarat Logistics, accepted the awards at a grand ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The event was well-attended by distinguished figures from the Indian automobile industry, leaders from the auto ancillary sector, and prominent personalities from CV application builders and associates.

Gujarat Logistics recognized with the 'Large Truck Fleet Operator of the Year' accolade, a nod to its superior fleet management, customer service, and operational efficiency. With a fleet of over 300 trucks characterized by rapid response times, high reliability, and the integration of modern technologies, this award underscores the company's stature as a dependable logistics partner boasting a contemporary and proficient fleet.

Additionally, the company earned the 'Telematics Technology: Best Practice Adopter of the Year' award for its trailblazing implementation of telematics technology in managing its fleet. Gujarat Logistics has bolstered its operational performance, enabling features such as real-time tracking, enhanced safety, and greater fuel economy through sophisticated telematics solutions. This initiative has distinguished Gujarat Logistics as an innovator and leader in embracing avant-garde technologies.

The Apollo CV Awards ceremony was a gathering of the elite in the Indian automobile sector, celebrating the past year's achievements. The event featured Kevin Kelly, Director - MarketsandMarkets from the United Kingdom, as the keynote speaker. Kelly, with a rich background in strategy and business growth within the automotive industry, discussed 'New CV Business Models on The Horizon' on his first visit to India. The ceremony also saw the release of an Industry White Paper co-presented by MarketsandMarkets, Commercial Vehicle Magazine, and Apollo Tyres, involving key figures from the industry.

Other notable awards presented at the ceremony included "CV Man of the Year" to Girish Wagh of Tata Motors Ltd., "CV Maker of the Year" to VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., and the "CV of the Year" shared by the Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up HD and the Force Urbania. The Eicher Pro 8035xm E-Smart Shift and Ashok Leyland AVTR 2832 6x4 won in the tipper category, and the Tata Prima 5530.S 4X2 recognized in the M&HCV tractor-head segment for its efficiency and heavy-duty transportation capabilities.

Deepak Thacker, CEO of Gujarat Logistics, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, highlighting it as a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. The awards serve as motivation for Gujarat Logistics to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the logistics industry.

About Gujarat Logistics:

Gujarat Logistics, having fleet of over 330 BSES compliant heavy goods vehicles, operating from major seaports including Mundra port and Kandla port, leading provider in the EXIM trucking and logistics solutions, GL has been setting benchmarks in service excellence and innovation, driving significant growth in the Indian logistics landscape.

