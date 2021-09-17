New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): After an overwhelming market response to its Speaker bulb, Halonix-India's fastest growing residential and institutional electrical company, has unveiled one-of-a-kind DJ Speaker Bulb.

The DJ Speaker bulb allows the users to play their favourite music and to create lighting ambience of their choice by choosing from a variety of preset DJ lighting themes like Rainbow, Heartbeat, Disco, Romantic and Flash.

To play music on the speaker, the user just needs to pair it with his smartphone via Bluetooth. In order to choose the colour of the light from millions of colours or use the preset DJ themes, the user needs to download the 'Halonix DJ Speaker' App on their Smartphones from Google Play Store or Apple Store and connect to the nearest Halonix DJ Speaker Bulb. While the users can enjoy colourful light to suit their mood, the powerful speaker of the bulb can play music either from the locally stored music on their phone or through the third party Apps like YouTube, Google Play, and JioSaavan etc. Halonix DJ Speaker Bulb also gives the freedom to the users to create and enjoy their own personalised lighting and music combination.

Commenting on the launch of Halonix DJ Speaker Bulb, Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, "The Halonix DJ Speaker bulb is a great convergence product that will completely change the music experience of the consumers. A powerful 5 watt speaker that has no cables and doesn't need any charging, coupled with many lighting effects to choose from, at a sub Rs. 1000 price point will be music to the ears of music lovers."

The Halonix DJ Speaker bulb has been designed and manufactured in India and is another testament of Halonix's innovation prowess that harnesses the power of emerging technologies to create new product propositions. In the past, Halonix has pioneered the Inverter lighting segment, motion sensor based bulbs, 3 wattages-in-one bulb, the speaker bulb, India's first branded retractable blade chandelier fan amongst others and is a leader in all these segments.

Priced at an MRP of Rs. 999 only, Halonix Prime DJ Speaker Bulb is available at all the leading electrical stores across the country as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is amongst India's fastest growing Retail and Institutional electrical company. Halonix has been amongst the first movers in manufacturing energy efficient lighting in India. Today the company straddles across lighting, fans, smart home automation, electrical products as well as devices that are in the space of health and security. With the credo of Make in India and Made for India, the success of Halonix has been built on the back of its unparalleled ability to develop, validate and deploy solutions relevant and suitable for Indian conditions. Due to its sharp focus on innovation and quality control, the brand is widely accepted all across India by consumers and trade alike. It has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Haridwar and has been accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001certification. It has a dedicated R&D team which develops products tailor-made for India with help of a fully equipped state-of-the-art self-certification NABL laboratory.

