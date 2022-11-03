Chandigarh [India], November 3 (ANI): Haryana will be awarded the best state for agribusiness this year.

According to the state's information department, the award will be formally conferred on November 9 at an event to be held in New Delhi.

The award is being presented by ICFA (Indian Council of Food and Agriculture).

Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture is the apex body in India, working on business, policy and development agenda and serving as a global platform for trade facilitation, partnerships, technology and agribusiness services. (ANI)

