New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Havells India Limited, a technology-led Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) and Consumer Durable company is hosting a mega virtual event to celebrate India's upcoming 74th Independence Day.

Marking the celebration of a lifetime for the wider Havells ecosystem, the brand has created an opportunity for its channel partners, distributors, retailers, electricians, vendors, associates, and employees across India to join a common celebration platform, "Hum Se hai Hindustan".

The event will be live streamed on Storytech at 5 PM on 15th August 2020 and expects more than 1 Lakh viewers to join in. The event link can also be accessed on the brand's social media handles on Facebook and YouTube and through a browser-based platform as well.

As the pandemic redefines the new normal, Havells takes yet another unique step to engage and enthuse its audience with the first of its kind virtual event within the electrical industry. The virtual event will feature an exclusive interaction with actor Vicky Kaushal and messages from renowned celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sugandha Mishra, Anu Malik, and Sailesh Lodha. Apart from this, the event will also witness performances by Indian Idol stars and renowned poets.

Since its inception, Havells has borne the flag of 'Make In India' and has cemented its belief of self-reliant India by setting up world class manufacturing plants in India. Implementing Innovation across manufacturing process through AI based solutions, new customer outreach strategies with offline to online push, Havells introduced many measures during this challenging time to address its employees, partners and customers as well.

This virtual mega event is yet another step to ensure that Havells' stakeholders continue to experience the brand across various touchpoints and create memorable milestones.

"We are delighted to host the industry's first virtual event to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day. Havells has always believed in creating a better tomorrow and "Hum se hai Hindustan" event not only marks the glorious celebration of the country's 74th Independence Day but celebrates the spirit of a self-reliant India. This is also an occasion to corroborate our commitment to the country, towards creating a stronger local economy and a truly made in India brand. We are thankful to our partners, employees and consumers for supporting our belief and our journey so far," said Amit Tiwari, Vice President, Marketing, while commenting on the occasion.

The flag hoisting ceremony will be facilitated by the Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Rai Gupta and respective branch heads during the opening ceremony of the event, followed by the performances such as singing, poetry, etc. The event will be a tribute from Havells family and its channel partners towards their motherland.

Havells plans to reach out to the maximum audiences with a target of one lakh viewers, through its innovative campaigns using aggressive WhatsApp marketing, SMS, emailers which will be the crucial proposition to reach out to its stakeholders.

