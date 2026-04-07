PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: On the occasion of World Health Day, the focus shifts to the individuals shaping a healthier tomorrow through innovation, compassion, and expertise. From preventive care to advanced medical solutions, healthcare professionals are redefining how we approach well-being in an ever-evolving world. Their commitment goes beyond treatment--embracing awareness, accessibility, and patient-centric care to create lasting impact. This feature celebrates healthcare experts who are not only responding to today's challenges but are also building resilient systems for the future. Through their work, they inspire healthier beginnings and pave the way for hopeful, sustainable futures for communities worldwide.

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1. Dr. Srinivas Thati, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MRCS (UK), FRCS (Trauma & Orthopaedics), Fellow of the European Board of Trauma and Orthopaedics, Director & HOD, Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Sports Medicine, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad

On this World Health Day, healthcare is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by innovation, personalization, and a growing focus on cost-effective care. In India, advancements in digital health, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine are expanding access to quality care across urban and rural populations. Healthcare is increasingly moving from a reactive model to one emphasizing early diagnosis, prevention, and individualized treatment pathways based on patient-specific data.

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In orthopaedics, this is evident through robotic-assisted joint replacements in knee and hip, patient-specific implants, AI-guided imaging, and sensor-based rehabilitation--enhancing precision, improving functional outcomes, and reducing complications in conditions like knee osteoarthritis and avascular necrosis of the hip.

The future of sports medicine combines robotics, data science, and personalized care. Predictive analytics may identify injury risks before they occur, while smart rehabilitation systems adapt in real time. Innovations in day-care surgeries, standardized protocols, digital follow-ups, and wearable technologies are making treatment faster, safer, and more accessible, ensuring high-quality, patient-centric care reaches every segment of society.

2. Dr. Naveen Garg, Senior Consultant in Cardiology, Faridabad, Haryana

Health in the modern world is often misunderstood due to misinformation spread through social media and non-scientific influences. While medical science has advanced significantly, many people are misled by trends such as unnecessary gluten-free diets or so-called "superfoods." A balanced, traditional diet using local and seasonal foods remains the best approach. Similarly, no single form of exercise is superior; consistency and enjoyment matter more than intensity or cost. Regular health testing is essential for early detection and prevention, aligning with modern medicine's focus on personalized and preventive care. Misconceptions about "natural" versus modern treatments can be harmful, especially when therapies are combined without proper guidance. True health requires a holistic approach that considers physical, mental, and social well-being. Ultimately, science should guide health decisions, but understanding and applying it wisely is key to long-term wellness.

To book an appointment with Dr. Naveen Garg, call: +91 87438 39537

3. Dr. Rahul Singhal, Director - Cardiology & Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur

On the occasion of World Health Day, Dr. Rahul Singhal, Director of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, expresses concern over the growing incidence of heart-related ailments among young individuals. Conditions once associated with older age are now increasingly diagnosed in people in their late 20s and 30s, reflecting a significant shift in health patterns.

He attributes this trend to modern lifestyle factors such as long working hours, high stress levels, unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, and inadequate sleep. Dr. Singhal notes that many young people tend to ignore early warning signs like fatigue, chest discomfort, or palpitations, often delaying medical consultation until complications arise.

He emphasizes that early diagnosis and timely intervention are critical in preventing serious cardiac conditions. Adopting simple lifestyle changes--such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and routine health screenings--can make a substantial difference. Taking proactive steps today is essential to safeguard long-term heart health and build a healthier future.

4. Dr. Gaurav Panchal, MBBS, MRCP (London), CCT (UK), Consultant Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, KD Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

On the occasion of World Health Day, experts are urging greater awareness of heart rhythm disorders, an often-overlooked cause of stroke and sudden cardiac death. Conditions such as atrial fibrillation affect millions worldwide and significantly increase the risk of disabling stroke if left untreated.

"Many patients ignore symptoms such as palpitations, unexplained fatigue, or brief blackouts, assuming they are due to stress," says Dr. Gaurav Panchal, Cardiac Electrophysiologist. "Early diagnosis is crucial because modern treatments, like catheter ablation, can effectively control abnormal heart rhythms and reduce long-term complications."

Advances in cardiac electrophysiology now allow doctors to precisely map abnormal electrical circuits within the heart and treat them using minimally invasive procedures.

With cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of death globally, physicians stress the importance of early evaluation for persistent palpitations, irregular pulse, or a family history of sudden cardiac death.

5. Dr. BSV Raju, MBBS, MS (Neurosurgery); Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon, Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

A healthy society begins with healthy individuals, and this journey starts even before birth. Healthcare experts play a vital role in ensuring safe pregnancies, healthy newborns, and strong childhood development. Through antenatal care, proper nutrition, vaccinations, and early diagnosis, they help prevent complications and give every child a better start in life.

Advances in neonatal care, immunization programs, and early screening have significantly reduced infant mortality and improved long-term outcomes. Beyond survival, specialists now focus on quality of life--treating complex conditions, supporting rehabilitation, and addressing mental health challenges.

Equally important is reaching underserved communities. Through outreach programs, telemedicine, and public health initiatives, healthcare professionals are bridging gaps in access and awareness.

At the heart of it all lies compassion. Every reassuring word, timely intervention, and dedicated effort shapes a healthier future. By nurturing healthy beginnings today, healthcare experts are building a stronger, more hopeful tomorrow for generations to come.

6. Dr. S. S. Murthy, Director & HOD - Cardiology, Ayushman Hospital & Health Services, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular conditions are rising rapidly worldwide, particularly among the Indian and South Asian population. No age group is exempt, and early-life interventions, especially in childhood, are critical to prevention. Childhood obesity is a major concern in India, with 14.4 million obese children--ranking second globally--and projected to reach 27 million by 2030. Overweight prevalence in children under five has more than doubled (1.5% to 3.4%, NFHS-3 to NFHS-5), with higher rates in urban and high-income groups due to poor diet, sedentary lifestyles, and excessive screen time. This contributes to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, PCOD, and metabolic syndrome. Childhood hypertension affects 7% of school-going children and is often underdiagnosed, while Type 2 diabetes is rising among adolescents. Preventive measures include school health screenings, promoting physical activity, better nutrition policies, and parental awareness. Early interventions can foster a healthier future.

To book an appointment with Dr. S. S. Murthy, call: +91 98716 99418

7. Dr. Nischal N. Hegde, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), DM (Cardiology), Gold Medalist, Interventional Cardiologist, Bangalore Hospitals - Jayanagar & Kengeri

The cardiovascular team at Bangalore Hospitals is led by Padma Shri Dr. C. N. Manjunath, former Director of Jayadeva Institute, along with award-winning senior interventional cardiologist and gold medalist Dr. Nischal N. Hegde. Together, they are changing the narrative from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. A major advancement has been the 640-slice dedicated cardiac CT scanner at Bangalore Hospital, Jayanagar. This technology has revolutionized preventive cardiology by detecting blockages at much earlier stages. Patients who might otherwise have presented with heart attacks are now being diagnosed during asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic stages, enabling timely and safe treatment and significantly reducing cardiac deaths.

Thanks to advancements in interventional cardiology, complex angioplasties and structural heart procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI)--once considered high-risk--are now routinely performed with excellent outcomes at Bangalore Hospitals, Jayanagar and Kengeri. The goal is clear: detect disease early, treat effectively, and ultimately prevent it altogether.

8. Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, MBBS, MD, DNB (Cardiology), FSCAI, FESC, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiologist, K. K. Patel Super Speciality Hospital, Bhuj, Gujarat

On the occasion of World Health Day, Dr. Jaydutt B. Tekani, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, emphasizes the importance of "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures." In his experience, early lifestyle choices play a crucial role in determining long-term heart health, making preventive care more important than ever.

With a noticeable rise in hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases among younger individuals, Dr. Tekani highlights the urgent need for awareness and timely intervention. He advises adopting simple yet effective habits such as regular health check-ups, a balanced diet, consistent physical activity, and stress management to reduce risks.

According to Dr. Tekani, healthcare goes beyond treatment--it involves educating and empowering individuals to make informed decisions. By prioritizing prevention and proactive care, he believes we can collectively build a healthier society and ensure a future with an improved quality of life.

9. Dr. A. Khalil A. Shaikh, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), DM (Cardiology), Cardiologist, JJ Hospital & Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai

In recent years, cardiologists across India have observed a worrying trend--heart disease is no longer confined to the elderly. Increasingly, patients in their 30s and 40s are presenting with serious cardiac conditions, largely driven by sedentary lifestyles, stress, and poor dietary habits. Modern cardiology is shifting from reactive treatment to proactive prevention, focusing on reducing long-term cardiovascular risk through lifestyle modification, early diagnosis, and evidence-based interventions. A common misconception is that being "fit" equals being heart-healthy; even young, outwardly healthy individuals may harbor hidden risks such as high cholesterol, elevated Lip(a), inflammation, or silent plaque buildup. Irregular sleep, chronic stress, prolonged sitting, and smoking silently contribute to early heart disease. The message is clear: healthy beginnings are about internal health. Regular screening, mindful living, and timely medical consultation are essential. Today, AI and advanced imaging tools enable earlier detection, emphasizing prevention. Cardiologists agree: most heart diseases are preventable through a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, stress management, and avoiding tobacco.

10. Dr. Kamal Sagar, MDS (Periodontist & Oral Implantologist, MAMC, New Delhi), is working as Medical Director and Clinician in Nairobi (Kenya), UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Healthy beginnings form the foundation of a healthy and sustainable future, enabling individuals and communities to thrive successfully. From prenatal and natal care to early childhood development, healthcare providers play a pivotal role in ensuring a strong start. As an oral healthcare expert, the importance of proper nutrition, oral hygiene, and early screening for preventable diseases cannot be overstated.

Beyond clinical care, healthcare experts also serve as educators and motivators, raising awareness about healthy lifestyles and the need for timely medical and dental attention. By embracing innovations like AI and community outreach, they expand access to quality primary and tertiary care for all. Their efforts create a ripple effect, benefiting not just individuals and families but the nation as a whole. Without healthy citizens, long-term national growth cannot be sustained. Healthcare providers are, indeed, the silent soldiers of any nation.

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