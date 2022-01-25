Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI/SRV): Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) recently acquired a 2.5 Acre Industrial land parcel at SIPCOT Vallam Industrial Estate at the outskirts of Chennai to set up its second manufacturing unit for manufacturing of FRP Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants.

This facility is expected to be one of the largest units in India for manufacturing of Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants.

HECS is India's Leading Environmental Management Company and has over 25 years of experience in the field of Water, Waste Water and Sewage Treatment and has completed innumerable projects across India and the Middle East.

With this vast experience, HECS has earmarked an overall investment of over 20 crores for this manufacturing unit, Phase one of the project is expected to complete by July 2022. Through bulk manufacturing of Sewage Treatment Plants, HECS is set to revolutionize the complete Industry through economical products of the highest quality which ensure the best performance.

The manufacturing unit will house the most advanced Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturing equipment's which will be sourced from across the globe to ensure that the products are of the best quality and the highest technology.

Dr JR Moses, CEO of HECS further added, 'There is a huge requirement in India for quality Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants, this sector is generally catered to by innumerable smaller water treatment OEMs and is commonly plagued by design flaws and performance issues. After immense R&D, we started our bulk manufacturing of STPs around a year back and our existing manufacturing unit is running at full capacity ever since. The company has acquired this Industrial land parcel with a vision to set up a unit with a manufacturing capacity of around 600 units per year which is around 15 times more than their existing units capacity. These standardized FRP STP units proudly designed and manufactured in India are of the highest standards in comparison to any other competitors both local and international. The company will also be using this manufacturing unit to fulfill our export demands across Asian, European, and African markets'

To know more visit: www.hecspstp.com

