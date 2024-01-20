VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: An IVF lab is a state-of-the-art technological marvel that uses Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QA-QC) to maintain excellence. One of the key elements of QA-QC is regular upgradation and addition of facilities. As a part of its vision to provide the best reproductive medical care to patients, Hegde Fertility has recently installed a 24x7 lab monitoring system and Electronic Witnessing system (RI Witness System®) in its embryology lab.

The R.I. Witness® combines the use of unique electronically generated ID and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to detect and monitor the identity of all the samples in the IVF Laboratory. All samples provided by couples are labelled, tracked, and monitored via RFID tags through all stages of the IVF cycle. This system helps mitigate the risk of human error associated with tasks performed in the embryology lab and safeguards the identity of the gametes and embryos at every step of the IVF cycle. It thereby mitigates the possibility of accidental mix-up of gametes/embryos of one couple with another.

Developing embryos and gametes require stringent conditions for their optimal development. The conditions in the human body are replicated inside complex machines called Incubators. An additional level of care is achieved by uninterrupted and continuous monitoring of these equipments as well as the lab environment. This ensures the best possible conditions are available for the developing embryos and gametes, which translates into better results.

This way, Hegde Fertility ensures quality control in its lab operations and offers a safe and secure patient-oriented service.

