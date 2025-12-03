PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 3: Helious Tech Solutions, an AI-driven industrial automation company headquartered in India, has been listed in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200, recognising firms with clear global business potential. The company builds integrated digital ecosystems -- combining Computer Vision, AI/ML, RFID and IoT -- to automate critical industrial workflows such as AI unmanned weighbridge automation systems, smart material tracking, and Turnaround-Time (TAT) optimisation across resource-intensive sectors.

Founded by Sidakpreet Singh Batra (CEO) and Surmit Bhui (CTO), Helious focuses on converting manual, error-prone plant operations into measurable, data-driven processes that improve throughput, traceability and safety. Its flagship TAT-Guard platform captures stage-wise timestamps via AI cameras and RFID, predicts delays using machine-learning models, and delivers real-time dashboards and alerts that help operations teams act before bottlenecks escalate. Deployed in heavy industries such as steel, mining, cement and ports, these solutions reduce idle times and fuel waste while improving asset utilisation.

"Turnaround Time is the heartbeat of industrial operations. Even small delays scale into massive productivity and cost losses -- TAT Guard turns raw process data into decision-making power," said Sidakpreet Singh Batra, Founder & CEO, Helious Tech Solutions, commenting on the DGEMS listing and the company's mission.

Helious's approach emphasises interoperability and rapid integration. Its platforms are designed to plug into existing ERPs, SCADA and yard-management systems and integrate with government portals (NPCI, Vahan, Sarathi, DigiLocker) for secure data exchange -- a practical choice that accelerates digital adoption without disruptive rip-and-replace projects. The company also fields AI-unmanned weighbridge automation solutions and milestone tracking modules that together create a continuous view of material movement from gate-entry to dispatch.

"We built systems that don't just monitor -- they learn. From vehicle profiling and facial detection to predictive delay analysis, our stack recommends actions before problems crystallise," said Surmit Bhui, Co-founder & CTO. "Being on the DGEMS Select 200 amplifies our ability to partner with global industrial leaders and accelerate safer, greener operations."

Helious is expanding its footprint with strategic centres (including a new office in Bhilai, Raipur and Meydan, Dubai - UAE) and has received leadership recognition in industry forums -- CEO, Sidakpreet, was featured among TradeFlock's '40 Under 40' for 2025 -- reflecting the team's operational experience across logistics, mining and plant automation. These milestones, coupled with live deployments and client case studies, underscore Helious' readiness to scale internationally and address pain points that matter to large asset owners.

Being part of the DGEMS 2025 Select 200 provides Helious Tech Solutions greater visibility with global investors, trade partners and policy makers -- a timely boost as industries prioritise resilience, emissions reduction and digital traceability. Helious intends to use this platform to extend cross-border pilots, deepen predictive analytics capabilities, and accelerate the adoption of AI-first operations across manufacturing and infrastructure ecosystems.

Helious Tech Solutions is an India-based AI and automation company building intelligent, interoperable systems for industrial operations. Their core solutions include:

* AI Unmanned Weighbridge Automation System* AI Smart Queue Management System* TAT Guard for Truck Turnaround Time Automation* Rake Guard for Wagon Movement & Tippler Automation* Smart Store Warehouse Management System* Material Analysis & Adulteration Detection on Conveyor Belts

By reducing idle time, eliminating manual lags, and optimising material movement, Helious helps industries minimise fuel burn and contribute to a greener tomorrow through lower carbon emissions.

