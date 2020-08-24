New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp on Monday handed over four specially designed first responder vehicles to government civil hospitals at Rewari and Dharuhera in Haryana.

These utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas, and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. The first responder vehicles have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The vehicles have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features like LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

The vehicles have been designed and developed by the engineers at Hero's Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and the New Model Centre in Gurgaon, said Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Hero MotoCorp.

As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by COVID-19, the company has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, police departments and other agencies. (ANI)

